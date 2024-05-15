'European impact the next step for Rodgers' Celtic'

Making an impact in Europe is the "next step" for Celtic under Brendan Rodgers, says former Scotland international Michael Stewart.

A 5-0 thumping of Kilmarnock on Wednesday night confirmed the Parkhead side's status as champions - marking a 12th league title in 13 years.

But with Celtic's struggles in Europe long-lasting, Stewart believes Rodgers will be eyeing a better return in the updated Champions League next term.

"Brendan Rodgers is a top class, elite manager," he said on Sportsound.

"He's done it everywhere he's been. People forget how close he was to winning the league with Liverpool, if not for a Steven Gerrard slip.

"He came to Celtic and took them to a different level. He went to Leicester and win the FA Cup there.

"The one thing that will irk him is that he hasn't been able to have a real impact in Europe with Celtic. That's the next step."