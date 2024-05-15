Advertisement

'European impact the next step for Rodgers' Celtic'

BBC
·1 min read

Making an impact in Europe is the "next step" for Celtic under Brendan Rodgers, says former Scotland international Michael Stewart.

A 5-0 thumping of Kilmarnock on Wednesday night confirmed the Parkhead side's status as champions - marking a 12th league title in 13 years.

But with Celtic's struggles in Europe long-lasting, Stewart believes Rodgers will be eyeing a better return in the updated Champions League next term.

"Brendan Rodgers is a top class, elite manager," he said on Sportsound.

"He's done it everywhere he's been. People forget how close he was to winning the league with Liverpool, if not for a Steven Gerrard slip.

"He came to Celtic and took them to a different level. He went to Leicester and win the FA Cup there.

"The one thing that will irk him is that he hasn't been able to have a real impact in Europe with Celtic. That's the next step."