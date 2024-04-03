Euro 2024 fixtures, schedule, groups, results and more – a complete guide

Germany are the hosts for this summer's Euros - Getty Images/Lars Baron

Euro 2024 – the 17th edition of the Uefa European Championship – is hosted by Germany this year.

Italy are the defending champions, having won Euro 2020 (which was played in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic) by beating England on penalties at Wembley.

England and Scotland confirmed their places at this year’s Euros during the qualifying stages. Wales agonisingly missed out on qualification after suffering a penalty shoot-out defeat in their play-off final against Poland.

England’s recent pre-Euro 2024 friendlies were overshadowed by a kit row after Nike altered the St George’s Cross using purple and blue horizontal stripes instead of the traditional red.

When is Euro 2024?

Euro 2024 starts on June 14, with the group stage running until June 26. The knockouts run from June 29, with the final on July 14 in Berlin.

Where is it?

The tournament will be held in Germany, with 10 host cities: Dortmund, Hamburg, Berlin, Leipzig, Munich, Stuttgart, Frankfurt, Cologne, Düsseldorf and Gelsenkirchen.

How to watch Euro 2024 on TV

As has been the case for some time now, in the United Kingdom the BBC and ITV/STV will share broadcast rights for the European Championship.

The BBC will show England’s first two matches against Serbia and Denmark after ITV banked on Gareth Southgate’s men reaching at least the semi-finals.

ITV picked England’s potentially-decisive final Group C game against Slovenia, plus any last-16 fixture involving the Three Lions and any semi-final.

The BBC will show any England quarter-final, with both channels – as always – sharing the final.

The opening match of the tournament between Scotland and hosts Germany will be on ITV, with the BBC picking the Scots’ other Group A games, against Switzerland and Hungary.

How many countries will be at Euro 2024?

A total of 24 teams will compete at the tournament. Poland, Ukraine and Georgia were the last to confirm their places, via the play-offs.

What is the tournament format?

The top two teams from each group of four will qualify for the round of 16, along with the four best third-place teams. The tournament will then follow a one-leg knock-out format until the champion is crowned in the final.

What are the Euro 2024 groups?

Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

Group D: Poland, Netherlands, Austria, France

Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine

Group F: Turkey, Georgia, Portugal, Czech Republic

What are England’s Euro 2024 group games?

What are Scotland’s Euro 2024 group games?

Euro 2024 full fixtures and TV schedule

Group games

Friday, June 14

Germany vs Scotland (Munich, kick-off 8pm BST, ITV)

Saturday, June 15

Hungary vs Switzerland (Cologne, KO 2pm, ITV)

Spain vs Croatia (Berlin, KO 5pm, ITV)

Italy vs Albania (Dortmund, KO 8pm, BBC)

Sunday, June 16

Poland vs Netherlands (Hamburg, KO 2pm, BBC)

Slovenia vs Denmark (Stuttgart, KO 5pm, ITV)

Serbia vs England (Gelsenkirchen, KO 8pm, BBC)

Monday, June 17

Romania vs Ukraine (Munich, KO 2pm, BBC)

Belgium vs Slovakia (Frankfurt, KO 5pm, ITV)

Austria vs France (Dusseldorf, KO 8pm, ITV)

Tuesday, June 18

Turkey vs Georgia (Dortmund, KO 5pm, BBC)

Portugal vs Czech Republic (Leipzig, KO 8pm, BBC)

Wednesday, June 19

Croatia vs Albania (Hamburg, KO 2pm, ITV)

Germany vs Hungary (Stuttgart, KO 5pm, BBC)

Scotland vs Switzerland (Cologne, KO 8pm, BBC)

Thursday, June 20

Slovenia vs Serbia (Munich, KO 2pm, ITV)

Denmark vs England (Frankfurt, KO 5pm, BBC)

Spain vs Italy (Gelsenkirchen, KO 8pm, ITV)

Friday, June 21

Slovakia vs Ukraine (Dusseldorf, KO 2pm, BBC)

Poland vs Austria (Berlin, KO 5pm, ITV)

Netherlands vs France (Leipzig, KO 8pm, BBC)

Saturday, June 22

Georgia vs Czech Republic (Hamburg, KO 2pm, BBC)

Turkey vs Portugal (Dortmund, KO 5pm, ITV)

Belgium vs Romania (Cologne, KO 8pm, ITV)

Sunday, June 23

Switzerland vs Germany (Frankfurt, KO 8pm, BBC)

Scotland vs Hungary (Stuttgart, KO 8pm, BBC)

Monday, June 24

Croatia vs Italy (Leipzig, KO 8pm, BBC)

Albania vs Spain (Dusseldorf, KO 8pm, BBC)

Tuesday, June 25

Netherlands vs Austria (Berlin, KO 5pm, BBC)

France vs Poland (Dortmund, KO 5pm, BBC)

England vs Slovenia (Cologne, KO 8pm, ITV)

Denmark vs Serbia (Munich, KO 8pm, ITV)

Wednesday, June 26

Slovakia vs Romania (Frankfurt, KO 5pm, BBC)

Ukraine vs Belgium (Stuttgart, KO 5pm, BBC)

Czech Republic vs Turkey (Hamburg, KO 8pm, ITV)

Georgia vs Portugal (Gelsenkirchen, KO 8pm, ITV)

Rest days on June 27 & 28

Round of 16

Saturday, June 29

37 1A vs 2C (Dortmund, KO 8pm)

38 2A vs 2B (Berlin, KO 5pm)

Sunday, June 30

39 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (Cologne, KO 8pm)

40 1C vs 3D/E/F (Gelsenkirchen, KO 5pm)

Monday, July 1

41 1F vs 3A/B/C (Frankfurt, KO 8pm)

42 2D vs 2E (Düsseldorf, KO 5pm)

Tuesday, July 2

43 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Munich, KO 5pm)

44 1D vs 2F (Leipzig, KO 8pm)

Rest days on July 3 & 4

Quarter-finals

Friday, July 5

45 W39 vs W37 (Stuttgart, KO 5pm)

46 W41 vs W42 (Hamburg, KO 8pm)

Saturday, July 6

47 W43 vs W44 (Berlin, KO 8pm)

48 W40 vs W38 (Dusseldorf, KO 5pm)

Rest days on July 7 & 8

Semi-finals

Tuesday, July 9

49 W45 vs W46 (Munich, KO 8pm)

Wednesday, July 10

50 W47 vs W48 (Dortmund, KO 8pm)

Rest days on July 11, 12 & 13

Final

Sunday, July 14

W49 vs W50 (Berlin, KO 8pm)

How do I buy tickets for Euro 2024?

Fans can apply for tickets for any team via the Uefa Euro 2024 ticket portal.

What is the official Euro 2024 song?

Italian DJ group Meduza, American pop-rock giants OneRepublic and German pop icon Kim Petras will unite to create the official song for the Euros.

When is the opening ceremony?

It will take place before the opening match on June 14.

Who are the favourites to win Euro 2024?

England: 10/3

France: 4/1

Germany: 6/1

Spain: 9/1

Portugal: 9/1

Italy: 16/1

Belgium: 16/1

Netherlands: 16/1

Croatia: 40/1

Denmark: 50/1

Scotland: 100/1

