EURO 2024: Italy vs Albania live on Football Italia

Italy will make their EURO 2024 debut against Albania this evening, and Football Italia will follow the game with the usual Liveblog and pre- and post-match videos from the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund.

Italy’s EURO 2024 campaign is about to begin, and Football Italia will follow the Azzurri in Germany as closely as ever.

We will build up to the game with the usual news, stories and editorials and cover the match with our iconic Liveblog, but there is big news for this year’s European Championship.

Follow Italy vs Albania LIVE

We will broadcast live videos from the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund before and after the match, and you can submit your questions during both events.

You can subscribe to the Football Italia YouTube Channel here.

The live pre-match video will begin at 19:40 CET, while the post-match will start approximately one hour after the final whistle.

Follow us, prepare your questions for our reporters, and, most importantly, keep your fingers crossed for the Azzurri, who start the tournament as defending champions.