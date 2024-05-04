Euclid boys 4×800 continues statement-of-intent tour with historic win at Euclid Relays

May 3—Emanating from one of the pacesetting track and field programs locally, Euclid has several disciplines that could be classified as signature events.

Boys 4×800-meter relay might not necessarily be toward the top of the list.

The Panthers have not advanced a boys 4×8 to state in four decades.

The school record in the event? It has stood even longer.

Maurice Hereford, Mario Seats, Malik Hogan and John Jordan have a response for all of that.

May 3 during the Euclid Relays, the current edition of Euclid boys 4×8 continued its tour chock full of statements of intent. This statement was far and away the mightiest swing yet.

The quartet won the event with a time of 7 minutes, 56.22 seconds to the delight of the Panthers' contingent in the stands and on the infield.

Here are my usual NH area video meet highlights, this time from Euclid Relays

(I'll share my meet story in a moment)

— Chris Lillstrung (@CLillstrungNH) May 4, 2024

A 7:56.22 breaks the Panthers' school record, previously set in 1975, as well as surpassing the Euclid Relays meet record achieved that same spring. It is also the fastest time in The News-Herald coverage area to date this season.

"Hard work at practice," Hogan said. "This group, we all stay together. We just always push each other. We set the pace, and we all keep going faster after that."

Hogan delivered a 1:57 third leg with a strong backstretch attack into Jordan on the anchor, who was confident coming home. It marked a good win in a quality field that included Canton GlenOak in second with an 8:03.83.

"It's really my teammates that help," Jordan said. "We all just push each other — push each other to try and be the best."

Last weekend, Euclid turned in a 7:59.90 for a solid runner-up to Rocky River at the Avon Reynolds Relays. This weekend on its home track, the quartet kept the momentum rolling.

"(Avon), that really clicked because we were 40 milliseconds off the world record," Jordan said jokingly. "That was amazing. I ran like I never did before.

"We usually go on long runs twice a week, once or twice a week maybe. We do repeats around the track. Hill sprints. It's a lot of hard work."

Work that's on display to the masses now.

PHOTOS: Euclid Relays track and field, May 3, 2024

Hogan pointed to the Amherst Steele Comet Relays as a moment during which he could sense something special was brewing. There, the Panthers were a tight second in 8:08.39 to Toledo St. Francis (8:07.20).

"We knew we were right there, and we just had to push harder, right on the other side of the door," Hogan said.

The ferocity with which Euclid had struck in 2024 has been sudden — and perhaps to those on the periphery, not anticipated as well.

Last spring, the Panthers didn't end the regular season in the coverage area top 10 for 4x8, which meant they didn't break 8:40. At the Division I Riverside District, they were ninth in 8:51.01.

Now? Their trajectory is seemingly unstoppable, as Euclid seeks its first 4x8 state berth since 1984.

"We want it," Hogan said.

"It means the world to us. We're setting history at our own school."

Madison's skilled throws duo of Bryce Brock and Ryan Radkowski swept the shot put and discus relays, the latter with an outstanding 316-6. Brock uncorked a throw of 163-9, bettering his News-Herald coverage area best in the event to date, and Radkowski went 152-9.

They returned later to take shot put as well, and Radkowski also reigned in the throwers 100. For his victory there, as is custom at the Euclid Relays, Radkowski earned a sheet pizza.

Madison's Ryan Radkowski discusses a throws double with Bryce Brock, including a tremendous piece of business in discus with a combined 316-6 during the Euclid Relays

— Chris Lillstrung (@CLillstrungNH) May 4, 2024

Riverside's John Young secured gold in 1,600 with 4:27.97, continuing his breakthrough campaign in mile, as well as open 8. Beavers' returning D-I state qualifier Nathan Gaspersic nailed down a 14-6 in pole vault.

Mentor's Billy Dennison and Matthew Penkowski went 1-2 in 3,200, with Dennison recording a 9:30.90 and Penkowski a 9:37.56. Dennison's time is the second-fastest in The News-Herald coverage area thus far this season.

On the girls side, Panthers' standout senior Eve Clark captured 100 and 400 in her Euclid Relays swansong, with a 12.30 in open 1 that is a 2024 News-Herald coverage area best. Clark will be profiled in a separate story in the coming days.

Madison's Sienna Sidoti cleared 5-2 in high jump, equaling her season best.

Here are NH area top 3s from FRI invites

That 1:58.83/4:21.30 double by Kyle McMahan is outstanding work — 4:21.30 16 is a 2024 NH area best

That Ty Jackson 13.85/38.90 double is quality work

As always — death, taxes, Chagrin girls 4x8: 9:51.33 is a 2024 NH area best

— Chris Lillstrung (@CLillstrungNH) May 4, 2024