ETSU women’s golf returns to NCAA Regionals

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Lady Bucs sat in the Culp Center glued to the Golf Channel on Wednesday afternoon. They weren’t so much nervous, as they were filled with anticipation.

ETSU women’s golf won a SoCon championship last week in Hilton Head, South Carolina – the team’s second in the last four seasons.

With the win, the Blue and Gold received an automatic bid into the NCAA Regional Round. Wednesday’s selection show revealed that the Bucs will be the No. 11 seed in the Auburn Regional.

It will be the squad’s first appearance on the regional stage since 2021 – except the Bucs never played a hole in that tournament. Inclement weather in Baton Rouge canceled the action, as the region’s Top 5 seeds advanced to the NCAA Tournament without striking a single ball.

“It was a little bit of a controversy,” ETSU senior Grace Chin, who was a member of that 2021 team, said. “So, to go to regionals again my senior year, it will be a great opportunity for us to show what we have.”

“We drove that trip, trying to avoid COVID – that was a big trip for us,” ETSU head coach Stefanie Shelton recalled. “To have that whole canceled regional, with all the events and everything, that was very devastating.”

But now, Shelton is ready to lead a new group into the postseason. It’s a team that shares a strong bond – brimming with confidence after a SoCon Tournament championship.

“Winning conference and winning (a tournament) right before conference definitely gave us a boost,” Chin said. “So, I think we’re all feeling good – our games are feeling good.”

“They’re motivated,” Shelton explained. “The momentum, like you mentioned, this past month – winning, playing well at Chatt(anooga), going and dominating at conference again. The girls are in a great mindset.”

One of the other veterans – and All-SoCon performer Sophie Bert – believes this group is ready to play the role of underdog in Auburn.

“Keep this same kind of practice going on,” she said. “Not see it as ‘OK, we won conference.’ To put that aside for now and keep going the way that we’ve been.”

Play will begin at the Auburn University Club on Monday, May 6.

