Ethan/Parkston's James Deckert breaks through for Class A long jump title

May 24—SIOUX FALLS — James Deckert finally broke through.

After consecutive fourth-place finishes in the Class A long jump the past two state meets, the Ethan/Parkston junior delivered on Thursday evening with a jump of 21 feet and 9.25 inches to win the event.

"It feels great to be on top," Deckert said. "I've had some bad luck the past two years, getting beat out on the last couple of jumps, but I got the job done this year. It was a close battle all the way down to the end, I'm just glad I got it done."

The victory wasn't without its drama. Deckert led the field with a jump of 21-7.75 through five jumps but was surpassed late by Custer's Kincade Lehman, who notched a 21 — 8 leap in his final effort.

Knowing he needed to respond to capture the elusive state title, Deckert mustered a leap of 21 feet, 9.25 inches, to reclaim the lead and grab the title.

"I saw (Lehman) go ahead of me, and I just did some extra warm-ups to get myself ready, took a few deep breaths, and just went for it," Deckert said. "I was focused on getting lots of speed and really reaching out into the sand on the last jump, really giving it everything I've got."

Behind Deckert and Lehman in the pack was Hanson's Keaton Weber, who placed third with a jump of 21-3, and McCook Central/Montrose's Paul Kaffar was sixth 20-3.5. Other podium finishers included Dell Rapids' Mason Stubbe (21-2.5), Bennett County's Rush O'Neill (20-7.5), Stanley County's Paxton Deal (20-3.5) and Vermillion's Elijah Lara (20-2.75).

Deckert's performance on Thursday also showcased his steady improvement in the event throughout the years. At the 2022 state meet, he jumped 20-4.25, then improved that mark to 20-9.75 at the 2023 meet. His jump on Thursday was his best at the state championships by 10 inches.

The effort capped off a strong season that also included a first-place at the Corn Palace Relays on April 13 (21-9.25), and a season-best 22-2.25 jump at the Platte-Geddes Last Chance meet on May 16. Deckert also competed in the triple jump on Friday, jumping 40 feet, 6 inches, in a 12th-place finish.

But accomplishing what he set out to do in the long jump was the highlight.

"I felt the pressure a little bit," Deckert admitted. "When you're the No. 1 guy, everyone below is chasing you, so it's all up to you to get it done."