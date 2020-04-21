ESPN admits 'error' after viewers point out it used the wrong name for the NBA team in Washington

ESPN’s attempt at a definitive Michael Jordan documentary with “The Last Dance” started off strong Sunday night, but it wasn’t without error.

Eagle-eyed viewers noticed a clear mistake during a segment about the 1985-85 Chicago Bulls. NBA standings for that year shown in the second episode of the documentary featured a name that wouldn’t enter the league until 1997.

The Washington Wizards.

Is there some kind of rule that the Wizards can’t be referred to as the Bullets any more. Because this was in ‘86, and they didn’t become the Wizards until ‘97. Legit asking. #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/SMogspXwRW — KBadd (@KBadds) April 20, 2020

The Wizards were, of course, the Washington Bullets until 1997, when owner Abe Pollin decided to change the name due to worries about associating the team with gun violence. Some on social media speculated that ESPN had made a similar calculation.

However, the network told NBC Sports Washington that it was simply an oversight and would be fixed for future airings of the documentary:

“This was an error on the graphic,” an ESPN spokesperson said, adding that it “will be fixed in future re-airs.”

We’re guessing that this won’t be the last time the Wizards and unfortunate outcomes will be mentioned with “The Last Dance.”

Michael Jordan's future team had a different name for most of his playing days. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

