ESPN’s Reid had Vikings making the best first-round pick in ’24 Draft

If it wasn’t already obvious, it’s becoming increasingly apparent that the Vikings got an absolute steal at No. 17 when they selected Alabama Edge Rusher, Dallas Turner. He was projected as a top-10 pick by many experts, but with offensive players dominating the top of the draft, Turner, like many defensive players, slid down the draft.

That is why Jordan Reid of ESPN believes Minnesota got the biggest steal of the draft when choosing Turner.

Edge rusher Dallas Turner to the Minnesota Vikings at No. 17. Minnesota hasn’t drafted an edge rusher in the first two rounds since 2005 (Erasmus James). The team needed to replenish its talent off of the edge after losing Danielle Hunter in free agency. While the team signed Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel during free agency, Turner provides a high upside as a pass-rusher in Brian Flores’ defense. Turner led Alabama with 10 sacks and 45 pressures last season.

Even though Minnesota signed Edge rushers Andrew Van Ginkel and Jonathan Greenard via free agency, there is a clear path for Turner to make an instant impact in Year 1 under Brian Flores. Turner is a freak athlete off the edge and has tremendous speed. While losing a guy like Danielle Hunter stings, Minnesota has done a great job at bringing in players to help fill the void.

Out of all the ESPN writers who voted on the biggest steal, the Bears received the most votes by selecting Washington receiver Rome Odunze.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire