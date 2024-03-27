ESPN pursuing Jason Kelce for role on Monday Night Football pregame show

Jason Kelce has plenty of post-NFL options, and according to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand, the worldwide leader is making a full-court press to land his services.

Marchand reports that ESPN has an early lead on attempting to land Kelce on their pregame show, Monday Night Countdown.

ESPN is planning another “Monday Night Football” pregame shake-up, according to executives with knowledge of the network’s plans. A year after a complete makeover of the set under the stewardship of Scott Van Pelt, Robert Griffin III’s spot is in jeopardy, while the network is aggressively pursuing retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce for Monday nights.

Marchand reports that NBC, CBS, and Amazon Prime Video are interested in Kelce, while Robert Griffin III and Larry Fitzgerald could be casualties of that pursuit.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire