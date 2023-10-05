ESPN’s Paul Finebaum ranks the best CFB teams ahead of Week 6

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has ranked his top four teams in college football following an intriguing Week 5. Let’s recap the top action from last week.

Georgia escaped with a 27-20 on the road against Auburn. Washington narrowly defeated Arizona 31-24. Texas dominated Kansas at home. Michigan continued to roll against subpar competition. LSU lost a high-scoring affair at Ole Miss.

College football has several enticing games in Week 6 including a battle of unbeatens in the Red River Showdown. How does Paul Finebaum rank his top four teams?

No. 4 Texas Longhorns

Texas’ Week 2 win at Alabama really impressed Paul Finebaum. The Longhorns are 5-0 and will have another chance to impress him in Week 6 against an undefeated Oklahoma team. The Red River Showdown should be a lot of fun this year.

No. 3 Florida State Seminoles

The Seminoles may have the most impressive pair of wins of any college football team. Florida State has wins over LSU and Clemson. The Seminoles had Week 5 off, but suit up again this week at home versus Virginia Tech.

No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes

Paul Finebaum has Ohio State ranked higher than most. He admits that the Buckeyes escaped Notre Dame in their last performance. Ohio State had Week 5 off, but will host Maryland on Oct. 7. Maryland is 5-0 and may be a test for the Buckeyes.

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

The defending back-to-back national champion Georgia Bulldogs have had a pair of close calls against South Carolina and Auburn. Will Georgia have another close game against No. 20 Kentucky in Week 6? The Wildcats and Bulldogs have played in some physical games in recent years.

Finebaum named his top four teams on ESPN

What college football games are you looking forward to watching in Week 6?

