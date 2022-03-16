ESPN panel predicts Tennessee in Final Four, win national championship

Tennessee (26-7) will play in the South region as a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament against 14th-seeded Longwood (26-6) on Thursday.

The Vols won the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship for the first time since 1979.

Ahead of the NCAA Tournament first round, an ESPN panel predicted who they believe will advance to the Final Four and win the national championship.

ESPN panel members predicted Tennessee advancing to the Final Four, while also having the Vols win the national championship.

Below are ESPN’s panel and predictions.

Kris Budden: Gonzaga, Kentucky, Tennessee, Kansas (champion)

Jimmy Dykes: Gonzaga, Kentucky, Tennessee (champion), Iowa

Ted Emrich: Gonzaga (champion), Baylor, Tennessee, Auburn

Alaina Getzenberg: Gonzaga (champion), Purdue, Tennessee, Auburn

Doug Kezirian: Gonzaga, Kentucky (champion), Tennessee, Kansas

Myron Medcalf: Gonzaga (champion), Kentucky, Tennessee, Iowa

Carolyn Peck: Gonzaga (champion), Kentucky, Tennessee, Kansas

Brooke Pryor: Gonzaga (champion), Kentucky, Tennessee, Kansas

Adam Rittenberg: Gonzaga (champion), Kentucky, Tennessee, Kansas

Michael Rothstein: Gonzaga, Purdue (champion), Tennessee, Iowa

Marty Smith: Gonzaga, Kentucky, Tennessee (champion), Iowa

Dick Vitale: Gonzaga, Kentucky (champion), Tennessee, Iowa

Mark Wise: Gonzaga (champion), Kentucky, Tennessee, Kansas

