ESPN panel predicts Tennessee in Final Four, win national championship
Tennessee (26-7) will play in the South region as a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament against 14th-seeded Longwood (26-6) on Thursday.
The Vols won the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship for the first time since 1979.
Ahead of the NCAA Tournament first round, an ESPN panel predicted who they believe will advance to the Final Four and win the national championship.
ESPN panel members predicted Tennessee advancing to the Final Four, while also having the Vols win the national championship.
Below are ESPN’s panel and predictions.
Kris Budden: Gonzaga, Kentucky, Tennessee, Kansas (champion)
Jimmy Dykes: Gonzaga, Kentucky, Tennessee (champion), Iowa
Ted Emrich: Gonzaga (champion), Baylor, Tennessee, Auburn
Alaina Getzenberg: Gonzaga (champion), Purdue, Tennessee, Auburn
Doug Kezirian: Gonzaga, Kentucky (champion), Tennessee, Kansas
Myron Medcalf: Gonzaga (champion), Kentucky, Tennessee, Iowa
Carolyn Peck: Gonzaga (champion), Kentucky, Tennessee, Kansas
Brooke Pryor: Gonzaga (champion), Kentucky, Tennessee, Kansas
Adam Rittenberg: Gonzaga (champion), Kentucky, Tennessee, Kansas
Michael Rothstein: Gonzaga, Purdue (champion), Tennessee, Iowa
Marty Smith: Gonzaga, Kentucky, Tennessee (champion), Iowa
Dick Vitale: Gonzaga, Kentucky (champion), Tennessee, Iowa
Mark Wise: Gonzaga (champion), Kentucky, Tennessee, Kansas
