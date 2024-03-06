ESPN: MSU basketball listed as No. 9 seed in latest bracketology update

Michigan State basketball remains safely on the right side of the bubble in ESPN’s latest batch of Bracketology.

Joe Lunardi of ESPN has the Spartans currently positioned as a No. 9 seed in his most recent NCAA Tournament bracket projection released on Tuesday. The Spartans are slated to face No. 8 seed Nevada in the first ronud of the West Region.

Michigan State is one of six Big Ten teams included in Lunardi’s projection. It appears that a win over Northwestern on Wednesday may be good enough to secure a bid in the NCAA Tournament in the eyes of Joe Lunardi.

Check out the complete bracket projection from Lunardi below:

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire