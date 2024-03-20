ESPN’s Matt Miller says Jayden Daniels would be perfect for Washington Commanders

We are getting closer and closer to the 2024 NFL Draft and last year’s Heisman Trophy winner, Jayden Daniels, has been projected to a few different teams so far.

ESPN’s Matt Miller believes that of all the teams that Daniels has been linked to, the Washington Commanders would suit him best. Last season, Sam Howell was the starting quarterback for the Commanders. He is gone now as he was traded to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Commanders have the No. 2 overall pick in the Draft and they will have a shot at a few different quarterbacks. Caleb Williams will be off the board but Drake Maye, Daniels, Michael Penix and Bo Nix will all be available.

“The downfield passing ability with Jahon Dotson, Terry McLaurin is exactly what Jayden Daniels needs from an offensive coordinator,” Miller said. “Twenty two touchdowns, zero picks on passes over 20 yards this year. Over 1,200 yards rushing in the SEC the last two years. He does not turn the ball over. So, from a scheme fit, it’s perfect for Washington.”

We will have to wait and see if Daniels ends up being drafted by the Commanders.

