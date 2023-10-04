ESPN’s FPI now shows Oklahoma as the favorite over Texas in Week 6

One of the best rivalries in college football takes place this weekend.

No. 3 Texas will face No. 12 Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry in Week 6. The atmosphere at the Cotton Bowl, which includes a split of burnt orange and crimson at the 50-yard line, is an environment unlike any other in the sport.

In August, ESPN’s Football Power Index favored Texas in all but one game. The Longhorns were considered the underdog against Alabama in Week 2, but Texas ultimately went into Tuscaloosa and dominated the Crimson Tide.

Now, No. 12 Oklahoma is considered the 56.4% favorite to defeat No. 3 Texas in Week 6. The Longhorns were viewed as the 62.8% favorite over the Sooners roughly a month ago.

In regards to the spread, BetMGM lists Texas as the 6.5 point favorite on Saturday. Many college football analysts feel the Longhorns have the more talented roster and depth, but rivalry games are a toss up.

Tune in to No. 3 Texas vs. No. 12 Oklahoma on Oct. 7 at 11 a.m. CT on ABC.

