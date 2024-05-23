ESPN’s Dallas Cowboys & NFL Reporter Ed Werder Ends 26-Year Run At Network, Vows To Stay On The Beat Elsewhere

Ed Werder, an ESPN correspondent who specialized in covering the Dallas Cowboys and the NFL, is ending his 26-year run at the network.

In announcing his exit, Werder emphasized that he hopes to continue his career at another company. He is one of a number of familiar faces to leave ESPN’s air over the past couple of years as the Disney-owned sports outlet has streamlined its operations.

“For 26 years, I’ve had the privilege of reporting on the NFL and the Dallas Cowboys while holding an NFL microphone,” Werder wrote in a statement posted to Twitter/X. “But that time is coming to an end. I will immediately begin considering other opportunities to continue my work covering the NFL.”

The correspondent added his thanks to “my incredible colleagues and to the players, coaches and other NFL team members who trusted me with their unique insight when covering their games or breaking news. I’ve created some incredible lifelong memories.”

Werder covered 20 consecutive Super Bowls and has covered the marquee Cowboys franchise for almost 40 years, including a long stretch as a Dallas-based print journalist. In 2017, he was given an award by the Professional Football Writers of America, earning him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

It is the second time Werder has departed ESPN. He was laid off in 2017 but rejoined the company two years later.

“While this marks the end of my partnership with ESPN, I expect to continue working because, as so many studio hosts have proclaimed – and I still devoutly believe – Ed Werder has more,” his statement concluded.

In a statement, ESPN called Werder a “mainstay” of its NFL coverage. “His journalistic instincts and relationships have benefitted fans throughout the years,” the statement continued. “We thank Ed for everything he has contributed and wish him success in the future.”

