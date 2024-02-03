ESPN College GameDay crew makes picks for UNC-Duke showdown

North Carolina is getting set to host Duke on Saturday for the first of two matchups this season. The Blue Devils swept the season series a year ago and the new-look Tar Heels are out for some revenge.

Coming off their first loss in Atlantic Coast Conference play on Tuesday at Georgia Tech, the Tar Heels are hoping to avoid having a losing streak. On the other side, Duke is coming in red hot as they have turned things around following a few losses in conference play earlier this season.

With the two teams getting ready for battle, ESPN’s College GameDay was on UNC’s campus for the show on Saturday morning. And to close out the show, they made their picks for games including this one in the Dean Dome.

While UNC is the favorite, two of the three analysts picked Duke as Seth Greenberg and former Blue Devil Jay Williams both picked Duke to win the game.

The lone prediction for UNC? Former Tennessee star Andraya Carter who picked the Tar Heels to win the game.

Former Blue Devil and current broadcaster Jay Bilas did not make a pick as he will be calling the game tonight.

