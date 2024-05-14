ESPN analyst warns AFC of a healthy Joe Burrow

Last year went much worse than most Cincinnati Bengals fans hoped, and that was largely due to star quarterback Joe Burrow missing close to half of the season because of a wrist injury.

But the outlook on this season is much different with Burrow completely healthy and Sam Acho said as much when he was on NFL Live.

“A healthy Joe Burrow should cause and strike fear in a lot of the AFC, period,” Acho said on ESPN. “A healthy Joe Burrow that we’re seeing right now in early May, imagine him being fully healthy come September, October, November, through December. It’s gonna be a problem for any defense in the AFC.”

That’s likely a very outlook on the Bengals offense this year if Burrow is able to stay healthy.

.@TheSamAcho says a healthy Joe Burrow should strike fear in the AFC 👀 pic.twitter.com/lLhy0665i1 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 6, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire