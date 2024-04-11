ESPN agrees to new deal to continue ManningCast through 2034

Retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has stayed plenty busy in his short post-playing career. The two-time Super Bowl MVP’s most well-known venture since he hung up the pads has most certainly been ESPN’s alternate Monday Night Football broadcast hosted by the Manning Brothers.

On Wednesday, it was announced that ESPN reached a nine-year extension with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions.

ESPN has reached a nine-year media-rights extension with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, extending the existing partnership into 2034. The deal will see the continuation of the Emmy award-winning Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, and additional Omaha content such as… pic.twitter.com/iCs9GOQ9uY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 10, 2024

Like the ManningCast, the show “Eli’s Places” on ESPN+ is also a part of the agreement.

The ManningCast has grown in popularity every year since its start in 2021. Before Wednesday’s extension, the show was entering its final year of the broadcast given the last extension just over a year ago.

Last offseason, the ManningCast won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Personality/Event Analyst (Peyton).

It’s hard to believe that after winning two Super Bowls — something just 12 other NFL quarterbacks have done — the former Giant would have an even bigger post-playing career. However, you could argue that Eli is doing just that.

The extension is well-deserved as the show continues to grow its viewership. Giants fans will continue to tune in to watch their favorite QB commentate the alternative broadcast.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire