Escambia football begins spring practice with experienced offensive line, stout defense

There’s a different approach to spring football for Escambia head coach Mike Bennett.

It’s nothing that he hasn’t done before. It’s just how he approaches the spring season as the Gators prepare for a spring game. He’s all about teaching. No matter what’s going on, once his alarm goes off at 5:30 p.m., Escambia is walking off the practice field.

“It’s two hours of teaching and we’re going home. If we’re throwing a pass, I don’t care if we caught it or not, it’s time to go,” Bennett said. “I’m not a big spring guy as far as, ‘Let’s see who’s the toughest guy in America.’ … The fall’s a little bit different. We just want kids to learn (in the spring).”

Escambia is coming off an 8-4 (2-2 District 1-3S) 2023 season that saw it ultimately fall St. Augustine in the Region 1-3S semifinals. The Yellowjackets were the Class 3S runner-up, losing to Mainland in a tight two-point game in Tallahassee.

Defensively, the Gators were loaded. They had key seniors such as LeJon Williams, Tadarius Wright and Ryan McVay, who had transferred in from Pine Forest for his final year. And that wasn’t even the bulk of their defense.

It was a senior-heavy defense. Escambia graduated 10 players on the defensive side of the ball who played at least eight games last season. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t a few standout returners.

Escambia football head coach Mike Bennett keeps an eye on practice during the Gators' first week of spring practices on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

Ladarian Clardy, who was recently listed in the USA Today Top 100 recruits for the class of 2025 in Florida, is back as a safety for the Gators. He recorded 57 tackles, good enough for third on the team last year, with four interceptions returned for 138 yards.

Also coming back are Andrion Battle (45 tackles, 4 sacks), Taiylor Bradsher (45 tackles, 2 interceptions) and Ja’Kye Hopkins (33 tackles, 1 sack, 2 interceptions).

“Defensively, I think we can be as good as we were last year,” Bennett said. “I think we could be even better in the secondary. … Our defensive staff is really good at what we do. I’m really excited about those guys.”

Escambia posted three shutouts in 2023. And there was only one loss where the Gators weren’t within a possession. Can Escambia expect the same type of defense?

“Our defensive line … they have a ton of speed,” said Georqious Moultrie, who played for the Gators his sophomore year before taking a year off from football last season. “I’ve seen the big boys move that fast. Quarterbacks better watch out. …

“All I can say is good luck.”

Escambia expecting a protected offense behind experienced offensive line

Members of the offensive line go through a drill during the Escambia football team's spring practice on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

There’s one spot on offense, for sure, where the Gators are senior-heavy entering the 2024 season: the offensive line. Bennett estimates six or seven offensive linemen will be back in the fall, including the five primary starters from last year.

“The center is back, both tackles are back. And both guards either played at tackle or guard last season,” Bennett said.

Also returning for the Gators is Dorrion White, who rushed for 1,233 yards last season and 17 touchdowns. He also had eight receptions for 120 yards and a score.

“There might be better looks and more options in the running game,” White said, noting the more-experienced offensive line. “I’ve always got to be better. There’s always room for improvement.”

After graduating quarterback Anthony Hall, who threw for 2,887 yards and 23 touchdowns last year, Escambia has a few quarterbacks battling for the starting position for the fall. Bennett noted Mason Moore, Clayton Sanders and Kyron Perry are all battling for the starting job.

Moore played halfback for Escambia last year, while also taking on punting duties. Sanders took one snap at quarterback last year at the varsity level, but hasn’t been at spring football yet due to being an ace for the Gators’ baseball team, which won the District 1-5A championship and earned an automatic bid into the region tournament. Perry was the starting quarterback for Escambia’s ninth-grade team last season. There’s also a player who transferred in from Tennessee, Bennett said.

“It’s not a set decision. We’re going at it and battling,” Moore said. “Coming back to quarterback, I’m familiar with it. I know what I’ve got to do, just making sure I’m doing things right.”

“We’ve got guys (on the offensive line) that I feel can protect our quarterbacks and can run block well,” Bennett said.

No matter who takes over the quarterback role, they’ll have weapons as far as wide receivers. Bennett noted in 2023 that he planned on using a few players in more of a two-way role, and that includes Clardy. He played a few games at wide receiver, recording eight receptions for 163 yards and four touchdowns. Diego Dukes also makes a return after recording 40 receptions for 538 yards.

Escambia graduated three of its top four receivers in Joshua Jackson (38 receptions, 700 yards, 5 touchdowns), Cam Mayo (40 receptions, 681 yards, 4 touchdowns) and Santwon Burnside (40 receptions, 461 yards, 3 touchdowns).

“We’ve just got to make sure the wide receivers are getting the same exact attention our older receivers used to,” Moore said. “dMaking sure they’re going through the same fundamentals.”

“You’ll see (Clardy) on offense. You’ll see Taiylor Bradsher on offense. We’ve got some good, young receivers,” Bennett said. “You never know who’s going to move in or out of the district. If they move in and want to play football, we’ll welcome them just like anybody else will. But you better be a dog if you want to come play football here. … If that’s your mentality, we’re probably the right school you want to transfer to if you’re coming from out of the state.”

