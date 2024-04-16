Errors haunt Tenino in ninth straight loss

Apr. 15—BOX SCORE

At Tenino

BULLDOGS 20, BEAVERS 4 (5 inn.)

Montesano 925 22 — 20

Tenino 000 13 — 4

T90 Pitching — Grayless 0.2 IP, 5 H, 9 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 0 K; Burkhardt 2.2 IP, 6 H, 9 R (7 ER), 1 BB, 1 K; Hussey 1.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 0 K. Highlights — Burkhardt 2-3, 2B; Goodwin 1-3, 3 RBI

Eight miscues by the Beavers defensively was too much to overcome as they fell to Montesano 20-4 in five innings on Monday night in a Class 1A Evergreen League matchup in Tenino.

Of the runs allowed by the three pitchers in the circle for the Beavers, nine were earned. They avoided the shutout with a run-scoring error in the fourth inning and three in the fifth, the last two on a single by Kiyah Goodwin.

It wasn't enough to withstand the outpouring of runs by the Bulldogs. One of two remaining unbeatens in the league, Montesano broke the game open immediately with nine runs in the first and piled on with five more in the third and two apiece in the other three innings.

Goodwin ended with three RBIs for Tenino (2-12, 0-5 Evergreen) while Katen Burkhardt and Tamara Snodderly each roped a double. The Beavers will travel to Montesano on Thursday.