Errol Spence-Yordenis Ugas live results: Blow-by-blow updates, highlights and analysis

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - APRIL 15: (L-R) Errol Spence Jr. and Yordenis Ugas pose with Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (center) during the official weigh-in at Texas Live! on April 15, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The welterweight title will inch yet another closer to being fully unified on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, when IBF-WBC champion Errol Spence Jr. meets WBA champion Yordenis Ugas.

The winner will hold three of the four major belts and will be positioned to meet WBO champion Terence Crawford for the undisputed title.

Spence, who is 27-0 with 21 KOs, is a whopping -650 favorite at BetMGM. Ugas, who is 27-4 with 12 KOs, is +450 underdog. Ugas is coming off a victory over the legendary Manny Pacquiao in Pacquiao’s final fight.

Yahoo Sports will have full coverage of the Showtime Sports Pay-Per-View. - Kevin Iole

Spence-Ugas live blog

Spence-Ugas main card (Live now on Showtime PPV)

Welterweight: Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugás

Lightweight: Isaac Cruz vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa

Lightweight: Jose Valenzuela vs. Francisco Vargas

Welterweight: Cody Crowley vs. Josesito Lopez

Spence-Ugas: Showtime Championship Boxing full results

Welterweight: Eimantas Stanionis def. Radzhab Butaev by split decision (113-114, 116-111, 117-110)

Super lightweight: Brandun Lee def. Zachary Ochoa by unanimous decision (98-92, 99-91, 99-91)

Cruiserweight: Adrian Taylor vs. Efetobar Apochi

Super welterweight: Vito Mielnicki Jr. def. Dan Karpency by unanimous decision (80-72, 79-73, 79-73)

Super bantamweight: Angel Barrientes def. Fernando Garcia by majority decision

Middleweight: Samuel Arnold def. Darryl Jones by TKO in R1

Cruiserweight: Darius Fulghum def. Nosa Divine Nehikhare by TKO in R4