Errol Spence-Yordenis Ugas live results: Blow-by-blow updates, highlights and analysis
The welterweight title will inch yet another closer to being fully unified on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, when IBF-WBC champion Errol Spence Jr. meets WBA champion Yordenis Ugas.
The winner will hold three of the four major belts and will be positioned to meet WBO champion Terence Crawford for the undisputed title.
Spence, who is 27-0 with 21 KOs, is a whopping -650 favorite at BetMGM. Ugas, who is 27-4 with 12 KOs, is +450 underdog. Ugas is coming off a victory over the legendary Manny Pacquiao in Pacquiao’s final fight.
Yahoo Sports will have full coverage of the Showtime Sports Pay-Per-View. Join us and share your opinion during the fight. - Kevin Iole
Spence-Ugas live blog
Spence-Ugas main card (Live now on Showtime PPV)
Welterweight: Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugás
Lightweight: Isaac Cruz vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa
Lightweight: Jose Valenzuela vs. Francisco Vargas
Welterweight: Cody Crowley vs. Josesito Lopez
Spence-Ugas: Showtime Championship Boxing full results
Welterweight: Eimantas Stanionis def. Radzhab Butaev by split decision (113-114, 116-111, 117-110)
Super lightweight: Brandun Lee def. Zachary Ochoa by unanimous decision (98-92, 99-91, 99-91)
Cruiserweight: Adrian Taylor vs. Efetobar Apochi
Super welterweight: Vito Mielnicki Jr. def. Dan Karpency by unanimous decision (80-72, 79-73, 79-73)
Super bantamweight: Angel Barrientes def. Fernando Garcia by majority decision
Middleweight: Samuel Arnold def. Darryl Jones by TKO in R1
Cruiserweight: Darius Fulghum def. Nosa Divine Nehikhare by TKO in R4