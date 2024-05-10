Erling Haaland hits back at critics over his touches in games

Haaland scored four against Wolves last weekend - Reuters/Lee Smith

Erling Haaland has hit back at critics who claim he does not touch the ball enough in Manchester City’s double-chasing team, with the prolific striker claiming such criticism is part of his life.

The City No.9 has scored an impressive 36 goals this season, an outstanding haul but considerably down on his record-breaking 52-goal efforts 12 months ago.

That has led to claims Haaland does not touch the ball often enough for Pep Guardiola’s team – although the Norwegian international points out that no such argument was made when he was averaging practically a goal a game in City’s treble campaign.

“There has always been this discussion on how many times I should touch the ball,” he said. “When I score nobody talks about this, but when I don’t, people start to mention my touches.

“This is a part of my life, how people will speak and I can’t control what people say about me.

“I just have to focus on what I should do on the pitch and my job isn’t to be like Rodri, to control a game, it’s being in the box and finishing the attacks. That’s my focus and I don’t care about what people say.

“It’s focusing on helping the team win. In the end you can play football without touching the ball, even if it sounds funny for some to hear that.

“You can do it with movements, the mental part, and the awareness. It’s a huge part of the game.

“It’s not only about touching the ball. Of course you have to touch the ball but I know my role in this team.”

Haaland says talk of his lack of touches only comes up when he doesn't score - AP Photo/Dave Thompson

Talking to the “Men in Blazers” podcast, Haaland also revealed he had no problem in being substituted by Guardiola late in last week’s win over Wolves, after he had already scored four times.

“I was mad for something completely different. I was super happy because Julián [Álvarez] came on and scored,” he said.

“I’d love to score more goals but I wasn’t mad about getting subbed off,” he said. “Think of it: if I score nine in a game, yeah? It’s good. But imagine 10. It’s better, no? Everyone agrees with me.

“Obviously I’m still developing. I’m still the same player but I’m a better version of myself.

“I’m in the perfect place because I’m still young and I’ve got Pep, who is in charge of me. I’m doing well and enjoying it. I’m happy.

“There are a lot of tactical things to get into when you join a Pep Guardiola team. It’s not easy – he always comes up with something new so you have to adapt and learn new things. I’m developing this side good and the physical condition is getting better.”

Guardiola also brushed off claims that statistics show his superstar goalscorer is not involved in enough of his team’s play.

“He loves to score goals, like all strikers, but his contributions since he arrived have been magnificent,” said Guardiola. “What can I say? The numbers are here but not just numbers - many things.”

