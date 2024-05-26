Erik Ten Hag responds to sacking rumours after Manchester United’s FA Cup victory
Erik ten Hag addressed rumours that Manchester United may sack him even after winning the FA Cup final against Manchester City in a post-match press conference on Saturday, 25 May.
The Dutch manager's future at the club has been under speculation after their lowest finish in the Premier League since 1990.
After Saturday's 2-1 victory, Ten Hag pledged to "keep going" with his players.
"If they don't want me any more, then I go anywhere else to win trophies," he added.