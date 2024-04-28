Erik ten Hag keeps making excuses for Man Utd’s failings... but they do not stack up

Erik ten Hag's excuses are wearing thin - Getty Images/Matthew Peters

The patience of Manchester United supporters is being tested with every passing week, a phenomenon which has coincided with Erik ten Hag’s increasing defiance, and growing list of excuses.

For some time now, when quizzed about United’s dramatic drop-off this season, their manager has, reasonably enough, cited an injury list which has seen well over 60 individual cases of players rendered unavailable due to fitness or illness.

On Saturday, after a disappointing home draw with a team that will, in all likelihood, start next season in the Championship, Ten Hag extended his repertoire to complaints about the inconsistency of referees.

Ten Hag was honest enough to admit that Zeki Amdouni’s equalising penalty was the correct decision, after the Burnley substitute was accidentally punched in the face by goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Andre Onana accidentally punched Zeki Amdouni in the face - Getty Images/Gareth Copley

But as he checked off the long list of perceived injustices in penalty calls involving his team in recent weeks, he conveniently ignored the fact that Onana escaped conceding a penalty when doing exactly the same thing in the opening night 1-0 home victory against Wolves, a decision that infuriated the visitors.

Poor officiating, perhaps, is something that evens itself out over a campaign; as does the loss of key players to injury.

Erling Haaland and MohamedSalah, to name just two vital players on other teams, have missed large chunks of the season. Where Manchester City and Liverpool differ is in having compiled deep and competent squads – something United have patently failed to do over recent years.

The sheer volume, too, of injury problems at Old Trafford speaks to inherent problems in various departments at the club – from physio to strength and conditioning to medical to nutrition, and many points in between. Those areas, not just dumb bad luck, are where Ten Hag should be focusing and, presumably, behind the scenes, he and the new management structure being put in place by United are doing precisely that.

To the growing list of excuses can now be added youth and a lack of patience from United supporters, who booed Ten Hag when he took off popular young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo after just over an hour of the game.

United fans were not happy at Kobbie Mainoo's substitution - Shutterstock/Adam Vaughan

Ten Hag argued that youngsters like Mainoo need to be given time to adapt to the rigours of first-team football, a fair observation, perhaps, but one which Ten Hag is intelligent enough to know holds little sway in the modern era of sack-first-ask-questions-later management. The argument is also diluted by the fact that Ten Hag has started teenager Alejandro Garnacho – older than Mainoo by all of nine months – in every game since November 1.

But such are the contradictions currently in play in Ten Hag’s managerial pronouncements.

On Wednesday, he bristled at the suggestion that United had not always been “in control” during the 4-2 win over Sheffield United, one of the worst teams in Premier League history who had managed to twice take the lead at Old Trafford.

And, here, despite a laboured performance, he uttered a bizarre proclamation about the football currently being played by his team.

“We are one of the most dynamic and entertaining teams in the league at this moment,” said Ten Hag. “We are creating loads of chances by playing good football. It was unnecessary to lose control. We repaired this at half-time and second half was much better.”

Having steadfastly insisted his team had not lost control in a 4-2 win over Sheffield United, he finally conceded that they had done so in a draw with Burnley.

As for the claim about United being the great entertainers, supporters will have their own views on that but what is shaping up to be United’s worst, or joint-worst, league season – in terms of defeats and final position – in 34 years offers little consolation to those fans.

Supporters certainly vented their frustration on the final whistle, booing lustily as players trooped off at the end of the eighth of 17 home games this season in which they have not seen their team end victorious. Only Wolves, among the division’s top 12 teams, have recorded more than United’s five home defeats in the league this season.

The generous interpretation at the conclusion on Saturday was that those fans were booing referee John Brooks for his late penalty decision. Difficult home games remaining, against Arsenal and Newcastle, may see their patience with, and reaction towards, Ten Hag tested even more.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.