Equipment spotted at the PGA Tour’s 2021 Northern Trust

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – With the skyline of New York and the Statue of Liberty creating the perfect background, the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs are set to begin Thursday at Liberty National Golf Club. The top 125 players on the FedEx Cup point list qualified to play in this event, and 124 are here to compete. The top 70 after the conclusion of play Sunday qualify for next week’s BMW Championship.

At this point in the season and with so much at stake, most golfers are not making major changes to their equipment setups. They are going with gear they trust.

Golfweek’s equipment guru, David Dusek, was on the range and in the practice areas Tuesday and Wednesday and spotted plenty of interesting clubs.

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy's TaylorMade equipment

Rory McIlroy's TaylorMade equipment (David Dusek/Golfweek)

Rory McIlroy is using a prototype set of TaylorMade P730 irons and a new MG3 pitching wedge. (MG3 wedges are available for pre-order starting at $179.99 at taylormadegolf.com and carlsgolfland.com)

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy's putter

Rory McIlroy's putter (David Dusek/Golfweek)

McIlroy recently switched back to a Scotty Cameron Newport 009M prototype putter.

Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau's equipment

Bryson DeChambeau's equipment (David Dusek/Golfweek)

Bryson DeChambeau plays Cobra's King Forged One Length irons and customized Artisan wedges.

Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson's Callaway equipment

Phil Mickelson's Callaway equipment (David Dusek/Golfweek)

Phil Mickelson has a blended set of Callaway irons that includes two X Forged UT driving irons and Apex MB irons. (X Forged UT from $249.99 each at carlsgolfland.com and dickssportinggoods.com)

Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson's TaylorMade equipment

Dustin Johnson's TaylorMade equipment (David Dusek/Golfweek)

Dustin Johnson has a set of TaylorMade P730 "DJ Proto" irons in play this week at Liberty National. He is also testing a new set of MG3 wedges. (MG3 wedges are available for pre-order starting at $179.99 at taylormadegolf.com and carlsgolfland.com)

Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth's Titleist equipment

Jordan Spieth's Titleist equipment (David Dusek/Golfweek)

Jordan Spieth was one of the first players to switch into Titleist's new T100 irons when they were released to the pros in June. He also has a prototype Vokey Design Spin Milled 60-degree wedge in his bag. (Titleist T100 irons available from $186 each at titleist.com and carlsgolfland.com)

Paul Casey

Paul Casey's Mizuno equipment

Paul Casey's Mizuno equipment (David Dusek/Golfweek)

Paul Casey uses Mizuno's MP-5 muscleback blades.

Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland's Ping equipment

Viktor Hovland's Ping equipment (David Dusek/Golfweek)

On Wednesday, Viktor Hovland had a blended set that included Ping i59 irons and an iBlade 5-iron.

Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia's TaylorMade equipment

Sergio Garcia's TaylorMade equipment (David Dusek/Golfweek)

Sergio Garcia has been playing this set of TaylorMade P750 cavity-back irons this season.

Kevin Kisner

Kevin Kisner's Callaway equipment

Kevin Kisner's Callaway equipment (David Dusek/Golfweek)

Kevin Kisner's Callaway Apex Forged Pro irons were first released in 2014.

Ryan Palmer

Ryan Palmer's golf equipment

Ryan Palmer's golf equipment (David Dusek/Golfweek)

Ryan Palmer is ready for the NFL season to start. His Titleist Vokey Design SM8 gap wedge is stamped, "How Bout Them Cowboys." (SM8 wedges are available from $159 each at titleist.com and dickssportinggolf.com)

Jason Kokrak

Jason Kokrak's PXG equipment

Jason Kokrak's PXG equipment (David Dusek/Golfweek)

Jason Kokrak had his best season as a pro this year using these PXG 0311 T GEN4 irons. (From $289 each at pxg.com)

