England vs Belgium LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

England vs Belgium - LIVE!

England look to return to winning ways as they host Belgium in a friendly at Wembley tonight. The Three Lions failed to impress over the weekend, as they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Brazil, and a positive performance is needed here as Euro 2024 increasingly comes into focus.

Gareth Southgate has plenty of injury problems to contend with, after Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker picked up issues against Brazil and subsequently returned to their clubs. Ivan Toney is set to be handed his first England start tonight, while Kobbie Mainoo could make his full debut. Declan Rice will captain the side, in England’s final match before the squad for this summer’s Euros is named.

Belgium were held to a goalless draw by the Republic of Ireland last time out, as they continue their own preparations. Romelu Lukaku is in contention to come into the side tonight, but Kevin De Bruyne misses out with a groin strain. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from Malik Ouzia and Dom Smith at Wembley!

England vs Belgium latest news

Kick-off: 7:45pm GMT | Wembley Stadium

How to watch: Channel 4

England team news: Toney and Mainoo eye first starts

Belgium team news: Lukaku could return

Standard Sport prediction: England win

Belgium team news

17:36 , Matt Verri

Belgium could have Romelu Lukaku back and available tonight.

The striker missed the weekend draw with Ireland due to a groin problem, but he is contention to return for his country at Wembley.

Kevin De Bruyne is missing, but Jeremy Doku and Amadou Onana could both feature from the off.

(AP)

England team news

17:28 , Matt Verri

Gareth Southgate is set to hand a number of England hopefuls a final chance to impress in tonight’s friendly with Belgium.

On Sunday night, Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire and Sam Johnstone all left the camp, following the withdrawals of Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane earlier in the international break.

In better news, Southgate confirmed Chelsea star Cole Palmer could be involved after missing Saturday’s defeat to Brazil with a minor problem, while Jude Bellingham is fit despite suffering with cramp in that game.

Declan Rice will captain the side as he wins his 50th cap, while Ivan Toney is set to make his first England start up-front.

Kobbie Mainoo could do likewise in midfield and Jarrad Branthwaite is hoping for an international debut.

Predicted England XI: Pickford; Konsa, Stones, Dunk, Chilwell; Bellingham, Rice, Mainoo; Foden, Toney, Bowen

(Action Images via Reuters)

How to watch England vs Belgium

17:21 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on free-to-air coverage in the UK on Channel 4. Coverage starts at 7pm ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off.

Live stream: Channel 4’s website and app will over a live stream service free of charge, though a subscription via email is needed.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action LIVE right here! Malik Ouzia and Dom Smith will be providing expert analysis at the ground.

Good evening!

17:15 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of England vs Belgium!

The Three Lions are back at Wembley, a few days on from their narrow defeat to Brazil. Gareth Southgate will be hoping for a more exciting display from his side tonight.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 7:45pm GMT. Stick with us!