England v Wales LIVE: Six Nations score and latest updates as Ford sets up thrilling finale

England prepare to take on Wales at Twickenham this afternoon as one of the fiercest rivalries in the Six Nations resumes.

Since 1988, Wales have only celebrated victory at Twickenham on three occasions, and it is more than a decade since they have claimed a Six Nations win at the home of English rugby. However, England have not fared particularly well at home in recent times. Their last three home fixtures were a record defeat to France, a red card for the captain, and a first-ever defeat to Fiji.

Steve Borthwick has stuck with the same starting XV from the first game while Warren Gatland has made changes to his Wales side, including having the instinctive Ioan Lloyd starting at fly half, but it remains to be seen which team will be celebrating victory come 6.45pm.

Follow all the live action from Twickenham in the blog below, and get the latest odds and tips here:

England vs Wales LIVE: Latest Six Nations updates

England host Wales in the Six Nations at Twickenham, live on ITV1

Wales’s roaring second-half comeback against Scotland fell agonisingly short as England secured an unconvincing win over Italy in round one

71’ - YELLOW CARD! Grady sin-binned for deliberate knock-on and England take the lead (ENG 16-14 WAL)

63’ - TRY! Dingwall scores in the corner to narrow the gap to a point (ENG 13-14 WAL)

38’ - TRY! Mann finishes off a superb team try for Wales (ENG 5-14 WAL)

20’ - NO CONVERSION! Ford can’t attempt conversion as Wales charge him down after beginning run-up (ENG 5-7 WAL)

20’ - TRY! Earl powers through three tacklers for the score (ENG 5-7 WAL)

17’ - TRY! Wales awarded penalty try as Roots brings down maul (ENG 0-7 WAL)

12’ - YELLOW CARD! Chessum sin-binned for head contact on Assiratti (ENG 0-0 WAL)

England 16-14 Wales

18:31 , Luke Baker

76 mins: But a Welsh turnover! Right on the 22 and Tommy Reffell is again the man in there causing havoc. What a performance by the Wales flanker.

England 16-14 Wales

18:30 , Luke Baker

75 mins: One mistake could decide this game now. Good kick chase by England and they scramble on to a loose ball.

Steward then brilliantly claims his own up and under to take England into Welsh territory. He’s been brilliant under the high ball today as per usual.

England 16-14 Wales

18:29 , Luke Baker

74 mins: Another Elias lineout goes awry as Chessum gets up to contest with Beard and England are awarded the scrum for the knock-on. More good work by Chessum than an Elias error in fairness.

But England penalised at the scrum, free-kick to Wales and they boot high into England’s 22. Well caught by Steward though.

England 16-14 Wales

18:27 , Luke Baker

72 mins: England captain Jamie George departs and Theo Dan on in his place. A big final eight minutes for the young man.

England secure the kick-off, run a phase or two and clear into Welsh territory. This game is going down to the wire.

A couple more subs - Kieran Hardy on at scrum half for Wales and Alex Coles on for Ethan Roots in England’s back tow.

PENALTY! England 16-14 Wales (George Ford 71’)

18:25 , Luke Baker

A simple penalty for George Ford after that Grady error and England lead with nine minutes left.

YELLOW CARD! England 13-14 Wales

18:25 , Luke Baker

71 mins: Boos around Twickenham - the England fans think it’s deliberate. It was Ford’s pass and Grady only gets one hand on the ball... Was he going for it with his second hand, making it a legitimate catching attempt and not a deliberate knock-on?

NO! The ref says a deliberate knock-on and Wales will be down to 14 for the rest of the match with Mason Grady in the sin-bin.

England 13-14 Wales

18:23 , Luke Baker

71 mins: The crowd making huge noise now - a big lineout for England and it’s safely secured. Good maul defence again from Wales to stifle it.

England spread the ball and Grady tries to intercept. He knocks on but is this deliberate and a yellow card for Wales?

England 13-14 Wales

18:22 , Luke Baker

70 mins: Scrappy in midfield but Jenkins tidies with a good carry. An attempted kick clear then cannons into Dan Cole (he’s a big lump to be fair) but the ball rebounds the Welsh way.

Williams’ subsequent kick clear is more conventional but brilliantly taken by Steward, leaping over Dyer!

Then it’s a 50-22 for England! Ford in trouble just inside his own half, dances around, decides to kick and it’s a beauty, bouncing once and into touch. Good passage for England.

England 13-14 Wales

18:20 , Luke Baker

69 mins: Taine Basham on to the field for Wales in the back row and a change at No 9 for England. Probably the loudest cheer of the day greet Danny Care, on for Alex Mitchell!

Care’s 98th cap, he’s edging ever closer to that magical century but there’s bigger fish to fry today as England try to turn this game around.

England 13-14 Wales

18:19 , Luke Baker

68 mins: England go wide to Freeman again but the Welsh covering defence is strong and they turn the ball over at the breakdown! Williams can box-kick clear - good defence.

England 13-14 Wales

18:18 , Luke Baker

66 mins: England building again and on the attack. Freeman makes good yards down the right flank into the 22.

Back the other way and Earl’s powerful carry gets over the gain-line.

England 13-14 Wales

18:16 , Luke Baker

64 mins: Big-carrying Chandler Cunningham-South comes on for Sam Underhill.

And Ryan Elias has the same issue as a week ago! he overthrows the lineout, England gather on halfway and kick into Welsh territory.

TRY! England 13-14 Wales (Fraser Dingwall 63’)

18:14 , Luke Baker

There is! England go wide left and score!

Soon after Genge’s carry, the ball is spread to Ford, he finds Daly who is stumbling forward but holds on to the ball and flings it out to Fraser Dingwall on the touchline as he falls and the centre dives over in the corner.

Ford’s touchline conversion goes wide so England still trail.

England 8-14 Wales

18:13 , Luke Baker

62 mins: It’s all the big boys in the tight. Genge peels off to the left and goes for the line but held up at the posts... Room on the left?

England 8-14 Wales

18:12 , Luke Baker

62 mins: Mason Grady on for Josh Adams on the wing for Wales.

England lineout five metres out, caught and they set up the maul. Good maul defence by Wales though to stifle it at the five-metre line. England carry up to two metres out...

England 8-14 Wales

18:11 , Luke Baker

61 mins: Scrum penalty won by England and Ford will go to the corner...

England 8-14 Wales

18:11 , Luke Baker

60 mins: Scrum reset. Quelle surprise.

England 8-14 Wales

18:10 , Luke Baker

59 mins: Another Wales mistake - is this match turning? A Mitchell box-kick is knocked on right on his own 22 by the leaping Adams. Daly was chasing but an experienced Test wing like Adams would expect to catch that.

England with the scrum and Wales make a front-row change as Gareth Thomas comes off with Corey Domachowski on.

England 8-14 Wales

18:09 , Luke Baker

58 mins: England win the scrum penalty, with Thomas pinged, and Ben Earl celebrates like he’s won the lottery! A big penalty for England, in all fairness as they clear to halfway.

England 8-14 Wales

18:07 , Luke Baker

56 mins: No trouble with the lineout for Elias here and Wales slice through England! Lloyd feeds Winnett running a great line to scythe through the England line, he pops to Adams streaking down the right touchline but a superb covering tackle by Freeman saves the day.

The pop inside from Adams hits the deck with Dyer in the vicinity as Ford barrels into him and it’s a knock-on. England just about survive.

England 8-14 Wales

18:06 , Luke Baker

55 mins: Third time lucky and England come up with the ball before a huge Mitchell boot sends it up towards halfway.

Some Wales subs as Archie Griffin and Ryan Elias are on at prop and hooker respectively for Assiratti and Dee. Elias struggled immensely with the lineout last week remember.

England 8-14 Wales

18:03 , Luke Baker

53 mins: Scrum goes down again, so we’ll reset again. Crowd jeer in frustration.

England 8-14 Wales

18:03 , Luke Baker

52 mins: A standard scrum reset to kick us off.

England 8-14 Wales

18:02 , Luke Baker

50 mins: Wales kick over the top and it’s touched by an England player to give them an attacking lineout. But great maul defence by England as they stop the forward momentum, hold the ball up and earn the free-kick from the referee.

Front-row changes for England as Ellis Genge and Dan Cole come on for Joe Marler and Will Stuart. Straight into a scrum for the big lads

PENALTY! England 8-14 Wales (George Ford 47’)

17:58 , Luke Baker

No dramas for Georg Ford who narrows the gap to within a score from the tee.

England 5-14 Wales

17:58 , Luke Baker

46 mins: Scrum collapses but Wales still get the ball out and Adams boots clear from his own in-goal area. Steward slips on the return before a Ford chip through is blocked but belatedly we’re coming back for Tompkins being offside from the kick.

Penalty bang in front coming up

England 5-14 Wales

17:55 , Luke Baker

45 mins: One reset of this scrum...

England 5-14 Wales

17:55 , Luke Baker

45 mins: Wales stuck on their own line as try to set up a kick clear but eventually earn a five-metre scrum instead.

England 5-14 Wales

17:54 , Luke Baker

43 mins: Itoje leaps high to claim the lineout and it’s a painful landing but England retain the ball. A couple of one-up carries from the big boys before they wraparound to the right and Slade gets over the gain-line.

The ball is flung wide to the left and Daly charges for the line but a great covering tackle by Winnett to push him into touch, with Adams coming in to help tidy up

England 5-14 Wales

17:52 , Luke Baker

42 mins: STOP THE PRESSES! WALES HAVE CONCEDED A PENALTY! They’re pinged at the scrum and England have the perfect platform with a lineout in the 22.

England 5-14 Wales

17:51 , Luke Baker

41 mins: Knock-on early in this second half as Wainwright can’t handle a low pass on halfway. England will look to assert their dominance at the scrum.

KICK-OFF! England 5-14 Wales

17:50 , Luke Baker

Back underway at Twickenham as Ioan Lloyd kicks long. Can England get back in this or will Wales see out a famous win?

HALF-TIME! England 5-14 Wales

17:47 , Luke Baker

If discipline is crucial in Test rugby, then Wales are very well-set. A remarkable 100 minutes since they last conceded a penalty!

20 - @WelshRugbyUnion haven't conceded a penalty in the Six Nations since the 21st minute against Scotland, with their opponents being penalised 20 times since then (Scotland 14, England 6). Disciplined. pic.twitter.com/Vu5A32fGdH — OptaJonny (@OptaJonny) February 10, 2024

Tommy Reffell stars to give Wales half-time advantage

17:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle at Twickenham

When Steve Borthwick took the job of England head coach, he shared an amusing little anecdote of how he had asked his sons, Hunter and Chase, which players he should pick. The first name that the youngsters, big Leicester fans, came up with? Tommy Reffell.

Reffell has long been a Welsh international but you can see why Borthwick’s boys wanted him in an England shirt. The flanker has been outstanding so far at Twickenham, a constant nuisance at the breakdown and linking superbly in phase play. Remember that he would not even be starting at seven if Jac Morgan was fit – what depth Wales have on the openside.

(Getty Images)

WATCH: First-half highlights from England v Wales

17:40 , Luke Baker

Here’s a few highlights from that first half at Twickenham. Good viewing for Wales, who had scored just one first-half try at Twickenham in the Six Nations era before today but now have two!

😬 A nightmare few minutes for England!



Wales lead through a penalty try as Ethan Roots is the second England forward yellow carded in five minutes!



Watch the #GuinnessSixNations action live on ITV1. pic.twitter.com/ZwznlQHckg — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) February 10, 2024

⚡ An INSTANT response from England!



Ben Earl surges over from the scrum to get the hosts on the board 💪#GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/W0Tv9Q1mBy — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) February 10, 2024

👀 We've seen this before



George Ford's conversion isn't attempted and Wales still lead at Twickenham...



Will that come back to bite the hosts?#GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/uiArJIONgP — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) February 10, 2024

Thunderous tackle from Sam Underhill 😦



That will be sore in the morning!#GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/NDuXjbpmaC — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) February 10, 2024

🔥 Wales slice England apart just before the break!



Alex Mann scores in his first international start after some beautiful interplay from the visitors 🤝



Are we in for a shock upset at Twickenham?



Watch the #GuinnessSixNations live on ITV1! pic.twitter.com/jOqHITttTj — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) February 10, 2024

HALF-TIME! England 5-14 Wales

17:36 , Luke Baker

A real sucker punch for England just before the break with that Mann try and Wales are in control at Twickenham now.

England played a lot of that half with a one or two-man disadvantage but they’ve not been precise enough in attack. Tommy Reffell among others has been immense for Wales

(Getty Images)

TRY! England 5-14 Wales (Alex Mann 38’)

17:33 , Luke Baker

Out of nothing, Wales have a second try!

It’s a great initial carry from Reffell to get miles over the gain-line. Thomas then shows great hands for a prop to offload the ball to Reffell on a subsequent phase, he flicks inside to Williams and the scrum half frees the supporting Alex Mann to run it in under the posts.

Lovely play by Wales and the easy conversion from Lloyd makes it 14-5.

🔥 Wales slice England apart just before the break!



Alex Mann scores in his first international start after some beautiful interplay from the visitors 🤝



Are we in for a shock upset at Twickenham?



Watch the #GuinnessSixNations live on ITV1! pic.twitter.com/jOqHITttTj — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) February 10, 2024

England 5-7 Wales

17:32 , Luke Baker

37 mins: Freeman jumps and claims a high kick but Wales captain Jenkins is over the ball and prises it loose for a turnover. England’s pack not supporting Freeman there.

England 5-7 Wales

17:31 , Luke Baker

36 mins: England haven’t had a real attacking platform to build from since the Earl try but Dyer’s kick clear after calling mark in his own 22 doesn’t reach halfway.

England can’t claim the lineout though. Scrappy play and Wales clear their lines

England 5-7 Wales

17:29 , Luke Baker

34 mins: Great carry from George North sending tacklers bouncing off him. But England then turn the ball over as Underhill absolutely crunches Gareth Thomas, causing him to drop the ball! Thirteen tackles from Underhill already today!

Though Slade’s subsequent kick is more high than far, Lloyd fields it and can’t stay in bounds on the touchline. Not great from the fly half.

Thunderous tackle from Sam Underhill 😦



That will be sore in the morning!#GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/NDuXjbpmaC — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) February 10, 2024

England 5-7 Wales

17:27 , Luke Baker

32 mins: Joe Marler shaken up and receives treatment near halfway but some running repairs and the prop is back in business.

England run a strike play off their own lineout but it’s knocked on in midfield. England back up to a full complement of 15 players by the way as Roots’s sin-bin is over

England 5-7 Wales

17:25 , Luke Baker

31 mins: The best part of 20 phases from Wales but they’re well outside the 22 now as Lloyd gets caught on a wraparound.

Beard powers Wales back to the 22 but eventually an overly-ambitious offload from the floor is knocked by Tomos Williams, England recover and boot clear. Great defence by England – completely solid in the face of 25 phases!

England 5-7 Wales

17:23 , Luke Baker

30 mins: Good defensive set by England, gradually forcing Wales backwards, out of the 22. Freeman and Ford cause havoc at one breakdown but Wales retain possession.

It’s all static though from the visitors.

England 5-7 Wales

17:22 , Luke Baker

28 mins: England almost get caught out wide as their defence blitzes up after Wales claim a loose ball form a kick-chase but they cover and Wales kick ahead.

Wales win a lineout in England’s half and power into the 22 though...

England 5-7 Wales

17:20 , Luke Baker

26 mins: A win for England’s scrum in their own 22 as they earn a free-kick on Wales’s put-in and can boot clear. Aaron Wainwright looks annoyed.

England seeing out the remainder of this second sin-bin successfully so far.

England 5-7 Wales

17:17 , Luke Baker

24 mins: England solid again at the scrum and relieve the pressure with a big boot clear although a decent kick return by Winnett, he shifts the ball to dyer and the winger finds touch in the England 22.

England 5-7 Wales

17:15 , Luke Baker

23 mins: Big hits from the England defence as they shoot out of the line! Ford levels Tompkins and another two Egnalnd defenders swarm him to keep him upright. The centre tries to offload as he’s driven backwards but the ball goes forward to Dyer.

England’s scrum in their own 22.

England 5-7 Wales

17:14 , Luke Baker

22 mins: Wow! What a few minutes of action we just had. All that drama and Wales lead by two.

They win a penalty near halfway and kick into the 22. Ollie Chessum’s sin-bin is over so England back up to 14 men at least.

TRY! England 5-7 Wales (Ben Earl 20’)

17:10 , Luke Baker

That is incredible power by Ben Earl! England on the scoreboard.

The scrum is set, England pop the ball to a crashing Earl on the right and the No 8 powers through Alex Mann, Ioan Lloyd and Cameron Winnett, reaches out and touches down! Superb score

But drama on the conversion! Ford does a shuffle as he lines it up, Wales think he’s started his run-up, so charge and knock the ball from the tee. Referee deems it’s legal so no conversion!

⚡ An INSTANT response from England!



Ben Earl surges over from the scrum to get the hosts on the board 💪#GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/W0Tv9Q1mBy — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) February 10, 2024

👀 We've seen this before



George Ford's conversion isn't attempted and Wales still lead at Twickenham...



Will that come back to bite the hosts?#GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/uiArJIONgP — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) February 10, 2024

England 0-7 Wales

17:09 , Luke Baker

18 mins: What on earth are Wales doing?! With the lead and facing 13 men, they try to run the kick-off back from deep. They are pushed back a few metres, then Ioan Lloyd inexplicably tries to run again and is crunched by Maro Itoje under his own posts.

ENGLAND TURNOVER! The ball is trapped in the ruck, so it’s a five-metre scrum in front of the posts!

TRY! England 0-7 Wales (penalty try 17’)

17:07 , Luke Baker

The crowd get behind England as they defend this lineout but there’s nothing they, or England, can do.

A clean lineout to the back, the maul trundles towards the line and it’s illegally brought down by England! Penalty try and a yellow card to Ethan Roots.

Disaster for England who are now down to 13 men for the next few minutes and 7-0 down...

😬 A nightmare few minutes for England!



Wales lead through a penalty try as Ethan Roots is the second England forward yellow carded in five minutes!



Watch the #GuinnessSixNations action live on ITV1. pic.twitter.com/ZwznlQHckg — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) February 10, 2024

England 0-0 Wales

17:05 , Luke Baker

16 mins: The penalty count firmly in Wales’s favour so far and they win another at the scrum. They kick to the corner, looking to make the most of their man advantage...

England 0-0 Wales

17:04 , Luke Baker

14 mins: An England lineout in their own territory goes awry and Wales win the scrum.

Perhaps the quickest bunker review in history and it will just stay a yellow card on Chesusm. The referee announces the decision over the microphone to the Twickenham crowd - a nice idea change in recent times to keep the spectators at the stadium informed.

YELLOW CARD! England 0-0 Wales

17:02 , Luke Baker

12 mins: A delay as the TMO Brendan Pickering finds the right angles for referee James Doleman to check.

Jeers around Twickenham as the replays show the contact. It’s borderline whether Chessum’s should contacts Assiratti’s shoulder or head first.

The referee determines it’s head contact, so it’s a yellow card for Ollie Chessum and the bunker will review to see if it’s upgraded to red. Referee Doleman says Chessum is upright in contact but it looks like he’s dipping and Assiratti may be as well. We’ll see what the bunker say.

🟨 Ollie Chessum is sent to the sin bin for a high shot on Keiron Assiratti



The right call?#GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/hV2cujQTLT — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) February 10, 2024

TMO REVIEW! England 0-0 Wales

16:58 , Luke Baker

12 mins: A sliced kick clear by Ioan Lloyd is well claimed by Dyer on his own 22 and although the ball then breaks loose, England can’t cleanly gather on the left flank.

Wales prop Keiron Assiratti receiving some treatment but he looks ok to continue. Hold on - a TMO review. Ollie Chessum on Assiratti, apparently a shoulder to the head...

England 0-0 Wales

16:56 , Luke Baker

11 mins: Solid English scrum and they try to run a strike play from the base but the pass from Mitchell is dropped by Slade, Wales collect and danger is averted.

The pass was maybe a touch high but Slade, on the crash ball, would have expected to hold on. A big opportunity squandered there.

England 0-0 Wales

16:54 , Luke Baker

9 mins: England’s kicking game on point so far as another Ford grubber forces a defensive Wales lineout. Unlike the first half last week, their lineout is holding strong so far but as they try to maul clear, England counter-maul superbly and win the turnover.

Frist scrum of the day, five metres from the Welsh line with England put-in. Can they make their mark at scrum-time?

16:53 , Luke Baker

Here’s what our reporter at Twickenham Harry Latham-Coyle makes of the opening exchanges

Wales look all over the place in their chase. That's twice now that England have cut all too easily between a couple of red shirts on kick return - it is a preferred strategy for Wales against their rivals to keep the ball on the pitch, but they'll have to tighten up to persist with that plan.

England 0-0 Wales

16:51 , Luke Baker

6 mins: Another England kick return does damage! This time Daly glides between tacklers and pokes a grubber kick through but it just runs into touch. Wales’s kick-chase being exposed so far.

England 0-0 Wales

16:50 , Luke Baker

5 mins: Wales won 14 penalties in a row against Scotland last week and it’s two going their way early on here. England caught offside and the Welsh are now into opposition territory.

England utilising the aggressive blitz defence that defence coach Felix Jones loves and it knocks Wales back 15 metres or so, forcing the kick clear.

Mitchell then dinks over the top and Wales suddenly back in their own 22.

England 0-0 Wales

16:48 , Luke Baker

3 mins: Tommy Reffell doing Tommy Reffell things! England win the lineout and lock to drive to line but Reffell gets over the ball and wins the turnover. Superb from the Wales flanker.

They hoof clear towards halfway where they’ll have the lineout and they survive the first spell of England pressure.

England 0-0 Wales

16:47 , Luke Baker

2 mins: Wales defence solidifies after that early breach but Ford puts a cross-field kick into the right corner where Slade leaps with Dyer and the Welshman catches but is forced into touch. Five-metre lineout England

England 0-0 Wales

16:46 , Luke Baker

1 mins: Brilliant start by England! Freddie steward fields the first kick clear on the left touchline on halfway and dances through the Wales defence, gliding between three defenders to move into the 22. Superb run by the full back.

England with a glorious platform.

KICK-OFF! England 0-0 Wales

16:45 , Luke Baker

George Ford kicks high into the Twickenham air and we’re underway!

England v Wales

16:43 , Luke Baker

Anthems done, various pre-match paraphernalia swiftly cleared from the pitch and we’re about ready to go here in southwest London.

England v Wales

16:41 , Luke Baker

A lovely minute’s applause for the recently departed heroes of years past in this fixture. Barry John, JPR Williams and Mike Weston being honoured here today

England v Wales

16:40 , Luke Baker

Fans out in force as always for this clash.

(PA)

(PA)

(PA)

(PA)

England v Wales

16:35 , Luke Baker

We’re about 10 minutes from kick-off and anticipation is building at Twickenham! This is one of rugby’s great rivalries and we’re about to enjoy the latest instalment.

George North says he remains as driven as ever on brink of another landmark

16:30 , Luke Baker

George North says his drive and desire is undiminished as he prepares to take up membership of an exclusive club.

The Wales centre, who wins his 119th cap against England at Twickenham on Saturday, also clocks up 50 appearances in the Six Nations Championship.

It is a feat achieved by only four other Welshmen – North’s fellow cap centurions Alun Wyn Jones, Gethin Jenkins, Stephen Jones and Martyn Williams.

The 31-year-old has been backed by Wales head coach Warren Gatland to make a fifth successive World Cup in Australia during 2027, which would see him equal the record jointly held by Brian Lima, Sergio Parisse and Mauro Bergamasco.

That possibility is some distance down the road, but North’s form and consistency underpins a player who shows no sign of slowing up.

George North says he remains as driven as ever on brink of another landmark

16:20 , Luke Baker

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso to make a mark?

The Exeter wing pledged allegiance to England and made his debut off the bench against Italy, despite being born and raised in Cardiff.

It prompted Wales boss Warren Gatland to remark last month that his decision had not gone down well across the border, although Gatland also insisted that preparations for England had not involved the 21-year-old being mentioned, stating: “It doesn’t add any extra spice. Good luck to him. I hope things go well for him.”

England v Wales talking points

16:10 , Luke Baker

Ioan Lloyd in the spotlight

Former Bristol back Lloyd makes his first Wales start on Saturday, and it will be in the No 10 shirt after taking over from the injured Sam Costelow.

The 22-year-old featured twice as a substitute during Wales’ 2020 autumn campaign, but it was more than three years until he reappeared on the international stage, replacing Costelow against Scotland last weekend and helping to orchestrate a spectacular second-half fightback.

Lloyd is among several players in Wales’ match-day 23 never to have played Test rugby at Twickenham, but the visitors need him to thrive.

England v Wales talking points

16:00 , Luke Baker

Pump up the Twickenham volume

England return to headquarters for the first time since they were booed during a shock World Cup warm-up defeat against Fiji.

Steve Borthwick’s team went on to finish third in the World Cup, and they host Wales on the back of an opening Six Nations victory over Italy.

The Twickenham atmosphere in recent times has undoubtedly been flat, and changes introduced to the match-day experience include an increase in length of the players’ walk through the crowds from their bus to the changing room.

England v Wales talking points

15:50 , Luke Baker

Half-century for George North

Wales are boosted by the return after injury of centre George North for their trip to south-west London. North, who wins his 119th cap, is the solitary player in Saturday’s matchday 23 to have been part of a winning Wales team at Twickenham, while he also clocks up 50 Six Nations games.

Only four other players have reached a half-century in the competition for Wales – Alun Wyn Jones, Gethin Jenkins, Stephen Jones and Martyn Williams. North, who made his Six Nations bow against France in Paris 13 years ago, remains an integral part of head coach Warren Gatland’s plans.

England v Wales talking points

15:40 , Luke Baker

England’s magnificent seven

England have a strong record against Wales at Twickenham since losing to them in 2012. Centre Scott Williams’ late try clinched a Six Nations triple crown that day, but Wales have come unstuck on five subsequent Six Nations visits.

The shining light from a Welsh perspective was their 2015 World Cup pool victory over England, but it is seven defeats on the bounce at English rugby headquarters following that 28-25 success, with England winning four Six Nations Tests, two World Cup warm-up games and a summer international.

Wales can take heart from five of those reversals being by six points or fewer, but they face a tough ask to turn things around.

There is no better place for a Welshman to win than Twickenham – Dafydd Jenkins

15:30 , Luke Baker

Dafydd Jenkins has highlighted the enormity of victory at Twickenham if Wales can end their long wait for a Six Nations away win against England.

It has only happened twice since the tournament began 24 years ago, with Exeter lock Jenkins bidding to emulate previous Wales captains Ryan Jones (2008) and Sam Warburton (2012) in toppling England on home soil.

Jenkins, the youngest Wales skipper since Sir Gareth Edwards in 1968, was a junior school pupil when Scott Williams’ late try secured a Triple Crown triumph at Twickenham during the 2012 campaign.

And he is geared up for a huge effort on Saturday after Wales showed glimpses of their potential via a spectacular second-half fightback against Scotland last weekend, even if they ultimately lost by a point from 27-0 behind.

There is no better place for a Welshman to win than Twickenham – Dafydd Jenkins

Will Stuart urges England to show fighting spirit against Wales

15:20 , Luke Baker

Wales have been warned they do not hold a monopoly on passion as Will Stuart called on England to prove that fighting spirit is also part of their genetic make-up.

The rivals collide at Twickenham on Saturday with Steve Borthwick’s new-look team aiming to build on their winning start to the Guinness Six Nations against Italy in Rome.

While it is assumed England’s opponents will always play with emotional intensity, spurred on by facing the tournament’s most unpopular team, scrum coach Tom Harrison bristles at the idea that the passion flows in one direction only.

“It’s an interesting assumption to presume Wales would have an extra desire than us,” Harrison said.

Will Stuart urges England to show fighting spirit against Wales

Steve Borthwick reveals lift in intensity as England prepare to go on the attack against Wales

15:10 , Luke Baker

Steve Borthwick has said that England are ready to rip in to Wales at Twickenham on Saturday as he bids to get his squad’s emotional pitch right for their home Six Nations opener.

Borthwick’s side got off to a solid start in Rome last weekend, producing an encouraging showing as they bedded in a number of new starters and systems.

The arrival of Wales in southwest London always lifts the intensity, with Borthwick admitting he is having to hold his players back in training given the ferocity with which they have gone after session this week.

Steve Borthwick reveals lift in intensity as England prepare to attack Wales

Wales team news

15:00 , Luke Baker

Wales are boosted by the return of George North, the centre back in the starting side having overcome the injury that forced him to miss out on the opening weekend. Tomos Williams and Ioan Lloyd take over as the starting half-backs after impressing off the bench against Scotland, while a returning Gareth Thomas is part of an all-new starting front row. Alex Mann gets an opportunity on the blindside after James Botham’s injury.

On the bench, young Bath prop Archie Griffin is set for a debut, while Will Rowlands is another welcome returnee having been absent last week.

Wales XV: 1 Gareth Thomas, 2 Elliot Dee, 3 Keiron Assiratti; 4 Dafydd Jenkins (capt.), 5 Adam Beard; 6 Alex Mann, 7 Tommy Reffell, 8 Aaron Wainwright; 9 Tomos Williams, 10 Ioan Lloyd; 11 Rio Dyer, 12 Nick Tompkins, 13 George North, 14 Josh Adams; 15 Cam Winnett.

Replacements: 16 Ryan Elias, 17 Corey Domachowski, 18 Archie Griffin, 19 Will Rowlands, 20 Taine Basham; 21 Kieran Hardy, 22 Cai Evans, 23 Mason Grady.

England team news

14:45 , Luke Baker

For the first time since becoming England head coach, Steve Borthwick is able to select an unchanged starting 15, with the group that secured victory in Rome named again. The lone change to the 23 comes on the bench, where Ellis Genge is fit again having been a late withdrawal against Italy.

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso is set to win a second cap against the country of his birth, with fellow newbies Ethan Roots, Fraser Dingwall, Chandler Cunningham-South and Fin Smith back for more having made their Test debuts at the Stadio Olimpico.

England XV: 1 Joe Marler, 2 Jamie George (capt.), 3 Will Stuart; 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Ollie Chessum; 6 Ethan Roots, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Ben Earl; 9 Alex Mitchell, 10 George Ford; 11 Elliot Daly, 12 Fraser Dingwall, 13 Henry Slade, 14 Tommy Freeman; 15 Freddie Steward.

Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Dan Cole, 19 Alex Coles, 20 Chandler Cunningham-South; 21 Danny Care, 22 Fin Smith, 23 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso.

How to watch England v Wales

14:30 , Luke Baker

When is England vs Wales?

England vs Wales is due to kick off at 4.45pm GMT on Saturday 10 February at Twickenham.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 4pm GMT. A livestream will be available via the ITVX platform.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Scotland v France getting underway

14:15 , Luke Baker

Before England take on Wales, there’s another Six Nations clash this afternoon as Scotland host France at Murrayfield.

Scotland are looking to build on their opening narrow win over Wales while France must bounce back from a Marseille humiliation against Ireland.

Harry Latham-Coyle is on hand to guide you through all the action from that one if you click below:

Scotland v France LIVE: Six Nations build-up and updates from Murrayfield

The man who holds the key to Wales ending their Twickenham hoodoo

14:00 , Luke Baker

If it’s possible to gain momentum – that all-important concept in elite sport – from a defeat, then Wales should be in good shape heading into the second weekend of the Six Nations.

Yes, they opened their campaign with a loss, and a first loss to Scotland in Cardiff for 22 years at that, but the roaring comeback in the second half of the 27-26 reverse at the Principality Stadium helped build a positive mood at the full-time whistle. They fell agonisingly short of the biggest successful fightback in championship history but by outscoring their opponents 26-0 from the 43rd minute onwards behind a number of stellar individual performances, the springboard is there to leap from.

However, now comes an even greater challenge as this inexperienced Wales side seeks victory over England at Twickenham Stadium – a sort of final frontier for Welsh rugby. The value of momentum will truly be put to the test as the current group aim to succeed where many of their more decorated predecessors have failed.

Luke Baker analyses what the Welsh must do to emerge triumphant at Twickenham:

The man who holds the key to Wales ending their Twickenham hoodoo

England vs Wales predictions; Six Nations betting tips, rugby odds & free bets

13:45 , Luke Baker

England got their 2024 Six Nations campaign off to a winning start but will be looking for an improved showing when they host Wales this afternoon.

Those bettors who took a very skinny price in the Six Nations odds for England last week would have had a few heart-wrenching moments when they conceded some soft tries as part of a new defensive approach under Felix Jones on the way to a 27-24 win in Rome. But as sports bettors are all too aware, it doesn’t matter how the points are obtained – only how many.

They now return to Twickenham hoping to preserve a seven-game winning streak at home to Wales that continued last summer in a hard-fought World Cup warm-up victory. Rugby betting sites are anticipating the first unchanged England XV since the 2019 World Cup final to notch up a double-digit margin win against a young and inexperienced Welsh side that has opted to reward some of their best second-half performers from last week’s almost miraculous recovery against Scotland.

There’s still work to be done on this England side before they are the finished article and that’s reflected in our England vs Wales predictions.

England vs Wales predictions; Six Nations betting tips, rugby odds & free bets

England must reverse concerning trend against Wales in the fixture which means more

13:30 , Sonia Twigg

The intent was set on Monday evening. England’s players arrived back from Rome on Sunday, returning to the lavish, lush environs of their Pennyhill Park training base for the first time this Six Nations after a first fortnight together on the continent. Typically, the first all-in meeting of a Test week would consist of constructing, embedding and instigating a tactical plan; this week’s get-together was all about attitude and emotion.

England return to Twickenham on Saturday for their first home fixture since last August, their nearest, noisiest neighbours coming charging up the M4 with nostrils aflare, firing up their central heaters and ready to roar in. This fiery, fervid fixture never fails to get the patriotic platelets pumping, a rivalry forged in the furnace of border battles centuries ago still burning strong. For a Welshman or woman, no rugby day matters more; England’s captain was keen to underline that that is true for the men in his ranks, too.

England must reverse concerning trend in the fixture which means more

George Ford: ‘It’s strange without Owen Farrell – but I know there’s a lot more in me’

13:00 , Sonia Twigg

Being the last man standing in a famous double act can pose problems. Ernie Wise was never the same after Eric Morecambe danced off the stage, Stan Laurel refused to perform after Oliver Hardy’s passing, and Ronnie Corbett struggled significantly after Ronnie Barker said goodnight for good.

George Ford and Owen Farrell may not be quite so inseparably intertwined but it feels peculiar to be spending this Six Nations talking about one and not the other. For an entire era of English rugby, they have been the dynamic, debated duo; for the best part of 15 years, Ford has followed Farrell.

“It is a bit strange,” Ford admits as he prepares to take on Wales at Twickenham on Saturday, reflecting of the loss of a kindred spirit after Farrell’s decision to step away from international rugby. Ever since arriving into the England team in their early twenties, it is Farrell and Ford who have set the tactical template, two live rugby minds bringing the best out of one another. “He is rugby-obsessed,” Ford continues. “A lot of the conversations me and him would have would be about rugby, the game at the weekend, about training, the game the previous night.

George Ford: ‘As soon as you think you’ve nailed it, that’s when you get caught out’

England v Wales referee: Who is Six Nations official James Doleman?

12:30 , Sonia Twigg

James Doleman is the referee for England vs Wales in the 2024 Six Nations.

The New Zealander made his tournament debut during last year’s championship, and has been given the whistle for a significant round two fixture.

Born in Tauranga in the Bay of Plenty, Doleman took up officiating while still a student in Dunedin.

He took charge of the final of the 2019 World Rugby U20 Championship before becoming a professional referee a year later, overseeing a number of Super Rugby fixtures in 2020.

England v Wales referee: Who is Six Nations official James Doleman?

Everything you need to know about England v Wales

12:15 , Luke Baker

England and Wales renew hostilities in round two of the 2024 Six Nations.

The hosts arrive on the back of their first opening weekend win since 2019, Steve Borthwick’s side producing an up-and-down performance against Italy but getting the job done as they embedded a number of new faces and systems.

Wales, meanwhile, looked to be heading for a thrashing after letting Scotland build a significant lead in Cardiff, but almost roared back to snatch the unlikeliest of victories.

Could it be a showing that instils belief in a young squad seeking a first win at Twickenham in more than a decade?

Here’s everything you need to know:

England v Wales live stream: How to watch Six Nations online and on TV

Wales team news

12:00 , Sonia Twigg

Here is the Wales team for the trip to Twickenham:

Wales XV: 15-Winnett; 14-Adams, 13-North, 12-Tompkins, 11-Dyer; 10-Lloyd, 9-Williams; 1-Thomas, 2-Dee, 3-Assiratti, 4-Jenkins (capt), 5-Beard, 6-Mann, 7-Reffell, 8-Wainwright

Replacements: 16-Elias, 17-Domachowski, 18-Griffin, 19-Rowlands, 20-Basham, 21-Hardy, 22-Evans, 23-Grady

England team news

11:45 , Sonia Twigg

Here is the announced England team for the clash:

England XV: 15-Steward, 14-Freeman, 13-Slade, 12-Dingwall, 11-Daly, 10-Ford, 9-Mitchell; 1-Stuart, 2-Marler, 3-George (capt), 4-Itoje, 5-Chessum, 6-Roots, 7-Underhill, 8-Earl

Replacements: 16-Dan, 17-Genge, 18-Cole, 19-Coles, 20-Cunningham-South, 21-Care, 22-Smith, 23-Feyi-Waboso

England vs Wales

11:05 , Sonia Twigg

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Guinness Six Nations match between England and Wales at Twickenham.