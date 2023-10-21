England v South Africa live: Score and updates from the Rugby World Cup semi-final

England's players gather during a training session ahead of today's semi-final - AFP/Geoffrey van der Hasselt

England enter the semi-final as long-odds outsiders - just like South Africa in 2019

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s coverage of today’s World Cup semi-final as England take on South Africa at the Stade de France.

It is difficult to imagine a poor South Africa side, but cast your mind back to the troubled tenure of Allister Coetzee from 2016-18, and you will find they came close.

After suffering their greatest World Cup humiliation at the hands of Japan in 2015, the Springboks entered the rugby wilderness where they wandered blindly for near enough three years. It was Steve Borthwick, working under Eddie Jones, who masterminded that shock victory in Brighton.

In the subsequent years, the Boks were routinely routed by the All Blacks - including a harrowing 57-0 loss in 2017, and suffered the ignominy of defeat to Ireland, Wales and even Italy. But following the arrival of Rassie Erasmus and his lieutenant Jacques Nienaber in 2018, performances began to suggest that the Springbok tide may have finally turned.

With the Japan tournament fast approaching, one particularly frightening photo began to circulate on social media featuring a topless Springbok squad flexing their sizeable brawn. The results of this fitness masterplan - orchestrated by Aled Walters, now with England - were dubbed a “major warning shot to the All Blacks” by the New Zealand Herald. How prescient this would prove.

The All Blacks put an early pin in South Africa’s balloon winning 23-13 in the pool stages, as a result of which the Boks were written off as mere pretenders. But exactly six weeks later, they overcame Eddie Jones’s England to lift the World Cup for a third time.

In that final in Yokohama, England were thoroughly bullied by the Springboks. Ironically, South Africa prop Tendai Mtawarira admitted “maybe we’re the underdogs” ahead of the game. In the end, his scrummaging proved to be South Africa’s point of difference as England’s early replacement Dan Cole was left thoroughly humbled. It would prove to be The Beast’s last act in international rugby. Cole might have reasonably thought this would be his until he was recalled by Borthwick in January.

England head coach Steve Borthwick has made it clear that his side are underdogs in today's clash - Getty Images/Geoffrey van der Hasselt

The similarities with South Africa’s travails between tournaments are telling. Just as the Springboks’ journey from London to Yokohama was rocky and predominantly downhill, so was England’s from Yokohama to Paris.

Despite showing promise in the 2020 Six Nations, England emerged from the pandemic a shadow of their former selves. After staggering on under Jones for as long as they could bear, the RFU brought forward Borthwick’s arrival to perform an emergency rescue job ahead of the World Cup. However, in a disappointing Six Nations campaign, the results showed little sign of improvement.

Just like South Africa in the lead up to Japan, England were roundly written off before flying out to France. Perhaps the most unfortunate similarity is the way in which they have been condemned for playing an ugly brand of rugby.

But since arriving at the World Cup, Borthwick’s side have forged a siege mentality, and with it assembled five consecutive victories without sparing a second thought for style. If there were an award for the worst score of the tournament - rugby’s equivalent of the Golden Raspberry Awards - Courtney Lawes’s try from Joe Marler’s header against Japan would be a firm contender.

England have spent this week with the words of Springboks legend Joel Stransky pinned to the wall of their hotel. The former Boks fly-half dismissed Borthwick’s side as a team who “do not excel in any area”. The intention of England in doing so is not to stir up anger among the players but rather to place the pressure back on South Africa. Put simply: England have nothing to lose.

In spite of changing coach with 11 months to go before the World Cup, suffering their first ever loss to Fiji on the eve of the tournament, and having their captain booed each time his name is announced, England find themselves in the lime-light of a semi-final, massive outsiders, but with a shot at deposing the champions.

England’s resurgence may have come later than South Africa’s did in Japan, but they now have their shot at redemption, and with it the chance to exorcise the ghosts of 2019.

