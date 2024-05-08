England star Jack Grealish fined for speeding

England and Manchester City star Jack Grealish has been fined for speeding.

The 28-year-old footballer was ordered to pay £666 for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone.

A court heard he caught speeding by a mobile camera at Station Road, Wythall, Worcestershire, while driving a Range Rover Sport on the morning of 17 July, 2023.

Magistrates in Worcester also handed the former Aston Villa captain, who did not appear in court but pleaded guilty through his barrister, five penalty points.

Grealish, of Barnt Green, Worcestershire, was also ordered to pay £110 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £266, leaving him with a total bill of £1,042.

A charge of failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of the driver was withdrawn.

After confirming the maximum penalty for the offence was £1,000, reduced to £666 after a guilty plea, his barrister John Dye said: "He can afford to pay that figure.

"I am asked to apologise on his behalf. It was a mistake."

He also said Grealish meant no disrepect by not appearing in person.

