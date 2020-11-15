England laud 'outstanding' Jack Grealish after stealing the show against Belgium

England's Jack Grealish and Belgium's Toby Alderweireld fight for the ball during the UEFA Nations League League A, Group 2 match at King Power Stadion - VIRGINIE LEFOUR/PA Wire

Gareth Southgate and Harry Kane lavished praise on Jack Grealish after the midfielder stole the show on his first competitive start for England – despite it ending in defeat.

Southgate said the Aston Villa midfielder was “absolutely outstanding” against Belgium, Fifa's No1-ranked side, declaring it had “100 per cent” moved him up England's pecking order.

“He should be absolutely delighted with the way that he played,” said the manager.

“Firstly, as a person, since he’s come into the camp, he’s impressed us with his approach. He’s been curious to find out what we’re looking for from him.

“He’s taken that on board with his performances in training and he transferred his club performances into international football tonight against a top-level opponent. So we couldn’t have been happier with what he did he should be really proud of his performance and, as I say, he really stood up against as tough an opposition as you’re going to face.”

England captain Kane added: “It was great to be out there on the pitch with him today. You can see his qualities on the ball. Once he gets on it, he’s not afraid, one v one. He’s just got to keep his head down down, keep working hard, as he has done, and I’m sure he’ll get plenty of opportunities in an England shirt.”

Grealish told Sky Sports: “I absolutely loved it. This is what I have been waiting for, these are the games I have dreamt of. I have grew up all life wanting to play for England.

“We wanted to win tonight though so I am devastated we didn’t get the win. I knew this was my chance to impress. These are the things I love, the pressure of wanting to do well.

“The last 24 hours I have been watching clips of my favourite players. I do that every game. I have been buzzing. I watch clips of Kevin de Bruyne, Philippe Coutinho – loads – players in my positions. [I did] it as a little kid and still do it today, that’s what gets me going.”

England dominated the match and Southgate said he “couldn’t have been prouder” of his side after they lost to a deflected goal and a free-kick he felt should not have been awarded.

He also revealed a new injury concern for Liverpool, with Jordan Henderson unable to continue after half-time due to what Southgate described as “tightness”.

Ben Chilwell also limped off with a “back issue” and Southgate said Raheem Sterling’s calf problem would keep him out of Wednesday’s dead rubber against Iceland but should clear up in time for him to play for Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.