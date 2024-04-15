England’s Euro 2024 squad: Who is on the plane to Germany?

Gareth Southgate has some tough choices to make

With Euro 2024 fast approaching, Gareth Southgate’s England squad is starting to take shape. Telegraph Sport assesses what the squad would look like if it was picked now:

Goalkeepers

Jordan Pickford has performed well for Everton - Getty Images/Tony McArdle

Plays in the final game of the weekend on the back of excellent work earlier in the month. Fans at Newcastle were shooting themselves in the foot when they tried to wind up the ex-Sunderland goalkeeper, as it can bring out the best in him like it did when he helped rescue a point for Everton. Then he kept a clean sheet against Burnley.

The Newcastle keeper still needs to get back on the pitch before the end of the season but there is an opportunity now Sam Johnstone has gone under the knife and is set to miss the Euros with an elbow injury. Pope is expected back later this month which gives a little bit of time to prove his fitness before the tournament.

Has been linked with a move to Newcastle, who will look for a younger No 2 keeper this summer, although there would be no guarantee of a regular starting place there with Pope back fit. Arsenal will rely on David Raya for the title run-in. Even after the Aston Villa defeat it is unlikely to be a position to change. Ramsdale is still a good No 3 to have in the England squad for the Euros, in terms of training to the maximum and supporting the other keepers.

Defenders

Kyle Walker is Gareth Southgate's first-choice right-back - Getty Images/Marc Atkins

Back on the bench this weekend after limping off against Brazil during the international break. His place in the squad is cemented providing he is fit, with Southgate twice talking him out of international retirement to keep him in his plans. Still among the best right-backs one-v-one and can play as a third centre-back, while Pep Guardiola has “inverted” him to play in central midfield when Manchester City have the ball.

Has also been sidelined and missed the March internationals with a calf injury. His form dipped over the Christmas period, but he is an important part of Southgate’s squad with his ability to play on either flank and his set-piece threat. Occupying the back-up left-back slot frees up room elsewhere.

Missed the win over Luton but it was only a precaution, having returned to the starting line-up for the win at Crystal Palace the previous weekend after picking up an adductor problem when he played for England against Belgium. Has been at the heart of Southgate’s defence for his most important triumphs. The question marks this season have been over his fitness but he will be on the plane providing he stays injury-free.

Harry Maguire is now playing regularly again for Man Utd - Reuters/Carl Recine

Played in the 2-2 draw against Bournemouth. The amount of shots United face is hardly an advertisement for solid defending but Southgate stayed loyal to Maguire when he was getting jeered by his own supporters, so it is safe to say that he will be in his plans for Germany. The centre-back has forced his way back in at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag after looking set to leave the club in the summer.

Another one currently recovering from injury but, if fit, he is highly rated by Southgate for his cool displays at Crystal Palace, never seeming to get into trouble. He quoted Paolo Maldini recently when talking about going under the radar: “Maldini said if you have to make a tackle, you weren’t in the right position in the first place.”

There will be one remaining centre-back slot up for grabs, and Konsa is making an excellent case for himself in front of Lewis Dunk, Fikayo Tomori or the versatile Levi Colwill. His clean sheet against Arsenal on Sunday is another example of how far he has come in recent seasons.

Ten Hag says his left-back will be back in action before the end of the season and that would give Southgate a huge boost. Ben Chilwell has returned to action after an injury but he did not play well against Brazil before improving in the draw with Belgium. Trippier can cover on the left, but it will need a specialist in that position.

Midfield

Trent Alexander-Arnold's passing is the best in the business - PA/Nick Potts

Made his comeback off the bench against Crystal Palace, which ended in defeat. But it was a huge boost to see him on the pitch. It looked like it was Alexander-Arnold against Kalvin Phillips for the role alongside Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham, with the Liverpool player pulling himself clear in the last months. Yes, he can cover right-back, too, but it should be his ability to control games and his passing range that gets him into this team. He is stepping up his comeback from a knee injury.

Looked at home on the international stage against Belgium, where he had the discipline to hold his position but could carry the ball forward too. He could be a straight replacement for Jordan Henderson, who gave his Euro chances a boost with his move to Ajax but missed the March internationals with a knock and is now expected to miss three club games. He is a leader off the pitch but Mainoo has given Southgate a selection headache.

Jude Bellingham

The top scorer in La Liga and the player England will be pinning their hopes on. All eyes will be on the Real Madrid star over the final games of the season. If he stays fit, he starts for Southgate in an advanced midfield role. Showed his class in the final moments against Belgium when he rescued a draw. One of the Real players to play in the fixture against Mallorca in between Champions League ties against Manchester City.

Declan Rice

David Moyes suggested recently that the £105 million paid by Arsenal in the summer would prove to be a bargain. It is hard to disagree with him, with Rice such an important part of Arsenal’s title charge. He can control games and is a better player than at the last Euros. Played both games against Brazil and Belgium and the only question is who lines up alongside him on June 16 in Gelsenkirchen when England’s tournament gets under way.

Forwards

Phil Foden scored a hat-trick against Aston Villa recently - Getty Images/Robbie Jay Barratt

Stunning goal against Real Madrid backed up his hat-trick to sink Aston Villa the previous week. It showed what a devastating impact he can have on games. Now playing well enough to demand a starting place in Southgate’s team after being so unlucky with England. Injury ruled him out of the last Euros final against Italy and earlier in the tournament he was rested as he was a yellow away from suspension. Now looks set to start on the left of the attack.

Bundesliga heartbreak with Bayern Munich was confirmed this week but he showed his class against Arsenal in the Champions League. England had to play without him against Brazil and Belgium and it makes a big difference when the country’s most prolific goalscorer is not in the team. England will hold its breath around the final weeks of the season and hope there are no injury problems.

Surely one of Southgate’s starters when the Euros get under way. His direct running from the right will be an important part of England’s attack as they look to go one better this time around. He pulled out of the squad to face Brazil and Belgium as a precaution, and also missed the Luton win for his club, but showed against Manchester City and Brighton how important he is, even if he failed to inspire a result against Villa.

Started against Real Madrid which shows his standing in the Manchester City team when on top form. He had suffered a dip since the incredible high of winning the Treble with Manchester City last season, but he can still draw fouls and commit defenders like no other. If he is playing enough games, he should be on the plane to the Euros.

James Maddison is now a regular in the England fold - Getty Images/Mike Hewitt

Honest assessment of Spurs’ defeat at Newcastle at the weekend. He admits he is not a happy substitute but his assist for the equaliser against Belgium shows how good he can be off the bench. After making his return to the England team last year, his move to Tottenham worked perfectly. It was only injury that put a spanner in the works. But he has done enough to warrant a place.

Contrast the Chelsea forward’s cool finishes in the big moments of the 4-3 win over Manchester United with the work of Marcus Rashford when he came off the bench as fresh legs. Palmer is rising to every occasion since leaving Chelsea and is commanding a place on the plane to Germany.

Another fine performance against Tottenham this weekend. It could well be Gordon, Conor Gallagher or Eberechi Eze occupying a sort of ‘wild-card’ spot in the squad. Gallagher is an excellent tourist and has been playing well, while Eze has the X-factor that he showed at Anfield, but Gordon played very well against Brazil and it was enough for Southgate to have another look against Belgium.

His penalty-taking ability could be needed in the knockout stage, for starters. Showed what a good spot-kick taker he is with the first equaliser against Belgium, which came on his first England start. He has slipped back into the Brentford team like he never left after serving a ban for betting-rule breaches.

His goal against Arsenal was another example of why two back-up strikers for Kane, who is guaranteed to start, should be taken. Watkins deserves his place on merit and on sheer weight of goals this season, even if it means a wide player such as Jarrod Bowen misses out. He scored another two against his former club Brentford at the weekend.

