England appoint Chris Silverwood as new head coach

Chris Silverwood spent two years as part of England's backroom staff before being named as the replacement for Trevor Bayliss - PA

Chris Silverwood has said he is “thrilled and honoured” to be appointed England head coach and will take charge of the side for the tour to New Zealand later this month.

Silverwood’s “intimate understanding of our structures and systems” as well as his “close relationships with Test captain Joe Root and white-ball captain Eoin Morgan” persuaded Ashley Giles, the England director of cricket, to appoint him to replace Trevor Bayliss after a round of interviews last week.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Silverwood beat off strong competition from Gary Kirsten to be named as Trevor Bayliss’s replacement on Monday and will take charge of the team for its tour to New Zealand which starts later this month.

Giles has promoted Silverwood from Bayliss’s backroom team after two years as fast bowling coach and believes his detailed knowledge of the county game will help develop the team as it looks to focus on Test cricket after four years dedicated to winning the 2019 World Cup.

“We are delighted to confirm Chris as England men’s head coach. We have gone through a thorough process and looked at all the options that were available to us. Chris was the standout candidate,” said Giles. “I believe he is what we need to take our international teams forward. He is somebody we know well, but it is his intimate understanding of our structures and systems and his close relationships with Test captain Joe Root and white-ball captain Eoin Morgan that will help us develop our plans for the next few years.

Silverwood has a good relationship already with white-ball captain Eoin Morgan (r) and Test captain Joe Root Credit: GETTY IMAGES

“He has performed exceptionally well during his role as an assistant coach and has the ultimate respect of the players’ that have worked with him.

Story continues

“Chris demonstrated in his interview a clear understanding and strategy of how both the red and white ball teams need to evolve. He has some detailed thoughts on what it will take to win the Ashes in Australia and win major ICC white-ball tournaments.”

Silverwood will hold a press conference on Thursday, along with Giles, to outline some of his thoughts on how England win in Australia in two years’ time and regain the Ashes. Before then there is a World Twenty20 in Australia next October.

“Over the past couple of years, he has been an integral member of developing the teams’ culture and emerging a cohesive relationship across the team’s management group,” said Giles. “Chris cares passionately about how we grow and develop the game through the county network. His relationships with the first-class game, in particular county coaches and directors of cricket, will be invaluable. Having led Essex to the County Championship title in 2017, his legacy is very much in evidence this campaign, which saw Essex win the domestic double of the Specsavers County Championship and the Vitality Blast.”

Silverwood was tipped to replace Bayliss when he joined the England set up months after guiding Essex to the 2017 championship title.

He will take charge for England's tour of New Zealand later this month Credit: ACTION IMAGES

Silverwood, 44, is only the second Englishman to coach the national side in almost 20 years after two failed stints by Peter Moores, the last of which ended in 2015 with the disastrous World Cup campaign in Australia.

Bayliss led England for four years culminating in this summer’s World Cup win. He was unbeaten at home in Test series but the Test side struggled for consistency, particularly with the bat.

Giles has said strategy and focus will now shift towards the Test side with the ultimate aim of winning in Australia in two years’ time.

“I aim to continue the great work that has been done over the past five years and build on our future, especially in the Test arena,” said Silverwood. “I have enjoyed working with the players over the past two seasons, and developing the best crop of talent in the English game.

“I am excited to get started and build teams’ that the whole game can be proud of. There is a tremendous amount of talent coming through, and there is enormous potential for growth. The hard work starts now, and I am confident we can make a positive impact during our winter tours of New Zealand and South Africa.”

By appointing Silverwood, Giles has taken a gamble. He has no international experience beyond his time with England, and played only six Tests, whereas Kirsten led India and South Africa to the top of the Test rankings and had a long international playing career. He also guided South Africa to a series win in Australia as coach and played over 100 Test matches as an obdurate opening batsman, the exact kind of style of play England desperately need to introduce to their side.

But Kirsten went from no 1 choice to losing out to Silverwood based on a poor interview in London last week.

In Silverwood, Giles has appointed a coach 100 per cent committed to the job and who has quietly worked away in the background for two years building relationships with the key figures within the England set up.

He has worked well with James Anderson and Stuart Broad, helping Broad in particular rejuvenate his bowling this year.

Silverwood gets on well with fellow Yorkshireman Root and has grown close to Ed Smith, the national selector, sharing many of his ideas about the game and selection processes.