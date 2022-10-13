EMU basketball star Emoni Bates’ felony charges set to be dismissed

The former Memphis forward transferred to Eastern Michigan in August, and will now rejoin the program. (AP/Karen Pulfer Focht)

The felony charges against Eastern Michigan University basketball star and former top recruit Emoni Bates are set to be dismissed after a plea deal with prosecutors in Washtenaw County, Michigan, according to multiple reports.

Bates, 18, will plead guilty to a misdemeanor for attempted illegal transportation of a weapon before the Washtenaw County Circuit Court on Wednesday. His attorney, Steven Haney, said the misdemeanor will be dismissed after the completion of a diversion program.

Bates was initially arrested last month and charged with two felony counts for “altering ID marks” on a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon after a Sept. 18 traffic stop in Superior Township, Michigan.

According to a police police report obtained by ESPN, deputies observed a black Mitsubishi Outlander run a stop sign and initiated a traffic stop. The report says Bates communicated to officers that there was marijuana and a handgun in the vehicle. According to the report, the police conducted a search and found a gun with a missing serial number under the driver's seat.

Haney claimed Bates was driving a borrowed car at the time of the stop. A plea of not guilty was entered on Bates' behalf the next day.

Bates, a 6-foot-9 forward, transferred to Eastern Michigan in August after starting his college career at Memphis.

The five-star Rivals.com recruit was popularly dubbed “the next Kevin Durant” coming out of high school, and was the fifth-best player in his recruiting class. He averaged 9.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per game last season with the Tigers.

He now has an opportunity to resume his athletic and academic pursuits at Easter Michigan. Athletic director Scott Wetherbee confirmed Bates will be “immediately reinstated to all athletic and campus activities" in a statement on Thursday.

An official statement from Vice President/Director of Athletics Scott Wetherbee#EMUEagles pic.twitter.com/jFcN53ECMr — Eastern Michigan Athletics (@EMUAthletics) October 13, 2022

The Eagles are slated to play an exhibition game against Grand Valley on Oct. 27 ahead of their regular-season opener against Wayne State on Nov. 7. Both of these games will be played in Ypsilanti, Michigan, Bates’ hometown.