Emotional interim Michigan coach Sherrone Moore erupts in profane-laced rant

(The interview between Jenny Taft and Michigan interim coach Sherrone Moore has NSFW language.)

The emotions of the week got the best of Michigan interim coach Sherrone Moore after his Wolverines downed Penn State, 24-15, on Saturday to go to 10-0 on the season.

With Jim Harbaugh suspended and forced to watch the game from the team hotel, the Wolverines were dominant against the Nittany Lions.

After the game, Jenny Taft of FOX Sports interviewed the winning coach and he went off in an expletive-laden spew.

“Coach Harbaugh… I love the sh*t out of you man. I did this for you!” Sherrone Moore breaks into tears while speaking with @JennyTaft after the @UMichFootball‘s win vs Penn State pic.twitter.com/JJYPKyA2sM — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 11, 2023

