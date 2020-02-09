Emotional Dominick Reyes felt ‘disrespected’ at UFC 247 (full scrum video)

Dominick Reyes UFC 247 post-fight

By all rights, Dominick Reyes believes that he should be the UFC light heavyweight champion of the world as you watch his interview at the UFC 247 post-fight press conference in Houston, Texas.

He had just taken one of the greatest fighters of all time, Jon Jones, the full five rounds and "made him just a man."

But Reyes wasn't simply proud that he managed to last five rounds with Jones, he truly believed that he had beaten Jones, something that no one has ever been able to do. (Jones's lone loss was via disqualification in a fight that he was winning handily.)

So it shouldn't be too difficult to understand why Reyes was so emotional when he was talking about the fight, the result, and what he wants to do next.

Hear everything Dominick Reyes had to say about his controversial loss to Jon Jones at the UFC 247 post-fight press conference.