Emma Raducanu’s winless run against top 10 goes on after defeat by Iga Swiatek

Emma Raducanu took a tumble in the second set - AP/Marijan Murat

Emma Raducanu has been knocked out of the Stuttgart Open by world No 1 Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals after a straight-sets defeat.

In the third meeting between the two players, Raducanu produced her best performance to date, pushing the two-time French Open champion very hard in the first set before ultimately losing a tiebreak.

An early break of serve in the second set put Swiatek in control and she completed a 7-6, 6-3 victory with her third break of the match.

Defeat for Raducanu means she is now 0-7 against top-10 opponents but she can take many positives from her performances in Germany this week as she builds towards next month’s French Open.

Raducanu’s world ranking

Raducanu is poised to jump up to around 221 in the world on the back of her results in Stuttgart.

A few more wins in Madrid and Rome and she could be approaching the top 100 ahead of the French Open.

Emma Raducanu is finding her feet on clay - Getty Images /Alex Grimm

Raducanu’s record vs top 10 opponents

That’s now seven matches without a win and a set for Raducanu against top-10 opponents.

Today was arguably the closest she has come but Swiatek was ultimately too strong in the first set tiebreak.

Social media reaction

Emma Raducanu should be very proud of the tournament she had and how she's played in the last couple of weeks.

Hopefully, she stays injury-free. — Biola Solace-Chukwu (@Beeorlicious) April 19, 2024

A testament to how good Raducanu was today:



At 2 hours 3 minutes, this was the fourth longest straight-sets win of Iga Swiatek's career — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) April 19, 2024

Swiatek-Raducanu: great match to watch! Really competitive high intensity stuff. Emma played great and matched Iga's level (albeit not peak Iga) and intensity almost throughout. Iga rolled through the gears in the tiebreak, but Emma should be rly proud of the test she was under! — Tom Jones 🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇦 (@JomTones12) April 19, 2024

WATCH: The winning moment for Swiatek

Moving to 10-0(!) in Stuttgart 🔥



Top seed @iga_swiatek keeps her hopes of a #PorscheTennis three-peat alive as she downs Raducanu to arrange a semifinal clash with Rybakina on Saturday! pic.twitter.com/g6bowJsxqn — wta (@WTA) April 19, 2024

Raducanu 6-7, 3-6 Swiatek*

Raducanu double fault, 15-15. Raducanu slices a defensive forehand long, two match points for Swiatek.

GAME SET MATCH SWIATEK. Raducanu forehand long and it’s all over for the Briton.

Raducanu* 6-7, 3-5 Swiatek

Double fault by Swiatek to open the game. But she responds with a huge forehand into the corner that’s too much for Raducanu.

Swiatek backhand long. A few errors starting to creep in. Is this the opening for Raducanu?

Oh no. She goes for a rare dropshot. Gutsy play but she gets it wrong and the ball lands in the tramlines, 30-30.

Swiatek keeps Raducanu in the game when she sprays a forehand long, deuce. Thumbs up from Raducanu towards Swiateak after the Pole whips a top sping forehand into the corner to hold serve.

Raducanu 6-7, 3-4 Swiatek*

Staggering defending from Raducanu to make Swiatek keep hitting an extra ball. Swiatek smashes a forehand at the net but Raducanu anticipates it and flicks a backhand down the line to hold serve again.

Nice smile from Raducanu after that and she deserves the warm applause she is receiving.

Raducanu* 6-7, 2-4 Swiatek

Another routine hold for Swiatek. Raducanu hasn’t been able to create anything of note on the Pole’s serve in this set.

Raducanu 6-7, 2-3 Swiatek*

Swiatek applying pressure on the Raducanu serve once again as she moves to 15-30. Raducanu dumps a backhand into the net, two break points.

Raducanu saves the first when Swiatek’s forehand sails long. One more to go...

Saved by Raducanu! Raducanu comes under a barrage from Swiatek, who then goes for too much with a backhand and the ball goes long.

More heavy hitting by Swiatek to bring up another break point. Blistering cross-court forehand from Raducanu is too hot for Swiatek, back to deuce.

Swiatek forehand long and Raducanu holds to stay in touch. Big credit to Raducanu for staying with the world No 1 here.

Emma Raducanu hits a backhand - Getty Images/Robert Prange

Raducanu* 6-7, 1-3 Swiatek

Quickfire hold to love for Swiatek as she holds to love again. Very solid serving by the Pole.

Raducanu 6-7, 1-2 Swiatek*

Raducanu is down. Got clay all over her back. She lost her footing, no ankle twist. Just misjudged her slide towards the ball I think.

Raducanu backhand down the line is called out. The umpire comes down, looks at the mark and says it was in. Point is replayed but Swiatek gets a huge slice of luck as her forehand hits the net cord and the ball drops just inside Raducanu’s side of the court, 15-30.

Huge point coming up.

Raducanu finds a wide first serve and finishes the point with a forehand down the line. Wonderful point construction by Swiatek again, pulling Raducanu left then right and finishing with a backhand winner for a break point.

Raducanu finds her first serve when she needs it most and Swiatek’s return is wide. Back to deuce.

Swiatek is all over Raducanu’s serve, forcing a short ball and finishing with a forehand winner. Great response on break point by Raducanu as she drills a forehand down the line for a winner.

And Raducanu secures a much needed hold when Swiatek’s backhand goes wide.

Emma Raducanu takes a nasty fall mid rally... luckily no ankle roll! 😯 pic.twitter.com/zPZCuTLuxx — Sky Sports Tennis (@SkySportsTennis) April 19, 2024

Raducanu* 6-7, 0-2 Swiatek

Raducanu starting to look a little weary but in a sign of intent, she drills a cross-court backhand return for a winner.

Swiatek forehand winner down the line, 30-15. Raducanu barely moved. Frustration for Raducanu as she miscues a forehand wide, 40-30.

Raducanu return into the net and Swiatek backs up the break to take a commanding lead.

Second set: Raducanu 6-7, 0-1 Swiatek*

Swiatek continues where she left off in the first set and is taking the game to Raducanu. She races to 0-40 and three break points.

Slow second serve by Raducanu and it is duly punished as Swiatek guides a backhand return winner down the line.

Uphill task for the Briton now.

Swiatek breaks.

Social media reaction

Raducanu didn't do too much wrong in the tiebreak. Swiatek was just a little too good. Will be tough to comeback from a set down but Emma is definitely putting up a good fight. — Dinesh (@Sanassee) April 19, 2024

In truth high quality TB from Swiatek.Raducanu will need to keep a high first serve percentage.#wtastuttgart #emmaraducanu 🇵🇱🎾🇬🇧 — Stephen Benson (@srbtennis13) April 19, 2024

Excellent first set between Swiatek and Raducanu



Swiatek just went up a gear in the tie break and deservedly won the set



Gonna be interesting to see how much energy Raducanu has left



Feels like a 6-2 set coming, hopefully not though



Let's hope Emma can sustain her level — Factually Opinionated (@LoveBerg10kamp) April 19, 2024

Raducanu 6-7 Swiatek - TIEBREAK

For the umpteenth time, Raducanu wrong foots Swiatek with a cross court forehand winner, 2-5. Too good from Swiatek as she brings up four set points with a forehand winner, 2-6.

Raducanu forehand long and after 70 minutes the opening set belongs to Swiatek, 2-7.

Swiatek wins the tie break and takes the first set! 👏



Can Raducanu respond against the world number one? 😯 pic.twitter.com/mk8GqZtKU8 — Sky Sports Tennis (@SkySportsTennis) April 19, 2024

Raducanu 6-6 Swiatek - TIEBREAK

Raducanu backhand into the net, 0-1. Attack mode from Swiatek and she finishes with a drive forehand winner, 0-2. Swiatek backhand winner down the line, Raducanu barely moved, 0-3.

Swiatek forehand winner, 0-4. First error of the tiebreak from Swiatek as she puts a cross-court backhand into the tramlines, 1-4. Raducanu forehand just long, 1-5.

Raducanu 6-6 Swiatek*

Pressure? What pressure? Raducanu moves to 40-0 with a lovely angled cross court winner and finishes off her first love hold with a good first serve followed by a backhand winner down the line.

Tiebreak time folks!

Raducanu* 5-6 Swiatek

Emphatic finish by Swiatek as she holds to 15 with a forehand winner and secures herself at least a tiebreak.

Pressure back on Raducanu.

Raducanu 5-5 Swiatek*

Brilliant forehand return by Swiatek is too hot for Raducanu. Early warning for Raducanu. Another excellent forehand return by Swiatek, she gets a short reply and finishes the rally with a forehand winner. Problems for Raducanu now.

Raducanu gets back on track when Swiatek’s cross court forehand lands in the tramlines. Great second serve by Raducanu and Swiatek’s return is wide. The Pole disagrees that the serve was in but the umpire confirms the call.

Huge forehand winner down the line by Raducanu, 40-30. And a huge roar from Raducanu as she levels up the set with a backhand winner.

Raducanu* 4-5 Swiatek

Another love hold for Swiatek. Raducanu serving to stay in the first set. Big service game coming up for the Briton.

Iga Swiatek hits a forehand - Shutterstock/Ronald Wittek

Raducanu 4-4 Swiatek*

Whatever happens for Raducanu in this match, it is great to see her being confident enough to go toe-to-toe with Swiatek. She hasn’t taken a backward step and is striking the ball ball beautifully.

Her coach Nick Cavaday will be delighted with what he’s seen so far. Raducanu holds to 15. On we go!

Raducanu* 3-4 Swiatek

First love hold of the match goes to Swiatek as she comes through this service game comfortably. Approaching the business end of the set down.

Raducanu 3-3 Swiatek*

First ace of the match for Raducanu as she slices a serve down the T for a winner, 30-0. Relentless ball striking from Swiatek and she finishes the point with a backhand winner down the line, 30-15.

Swiatek then rushes Raducanu into a backhand error after a deep return. Raducanu backhand long and it’s break point Swiatek. This game has turned very quickly.

Raducanu goes for it with a second serve. It is called out. Raducanu doesn’t think so. The umpire comes down, looks at the mark and says the ball was in. Deuce. Gutsy play by Raducanu.

A gift for Raducanu as Swiatek inexplicably goes for too much with a drive forehand and the ball goes long. That would have given her a break point. Instead, it’s a game point for Raducanu and she survives this service game when Swiatek’s forehand drops into the tramlines.

Emma Raducanu in action against Iga Swiatek - Getty Images/Robert Prange

Raducanu* 2-3 Swiatek

Raducanu is doing really well to take time away from Swiatek and keep her on the move. You can see her growing in confidence and learning on the surface all the time.

But Swiatek is a clay court expert and she forces Raducanu back and holds to 30.

Raducanu 2-2 Swiatek*

Important for Raducanu to hold serve and get back on track. And she does that with a service hold to 30 when Swiatek puts a backhand long.

First four games have taken 27 minutes. If this level continues, we could be in for a long one.

Raducanu* 1-2 Swiatek

Blistering cross court forehand winner by Raducanu, 15-30. She hit that so cleanly. When her forehand is working, Raducanu is very difficult to play against.

Good scrambling by Swiateak and Raducanu hits a forehand long, 40-30. Raducanu tries to be aggressive on the Swiatek second serve but nets a forehand return.

Raducanu 1-1 Swiatek*

Swiatek gets a look at a short ball by Raducanu but whips her forehand long, 30-15. Opportunity missed there for the world No 1 to apply some pressure.

But the Pole responds with a deep return and finishes the point with a backhand winner down the line, 30-30. Swiatek is finding her rhythm now and earns a break point when Raducanu goes long with a defensive forehand.

Break point saved by Raducanu when Swiatek nets a backhand, deuce. Raducanu needs to get more first serves in play to give herself the cheap points she needs.

Swiatek threads a forehand down the line for a winner and another break point. Good defence by Raducanu to withstand the big hitting from Swiatek and the No 1 seed flicks a backhand wide, deuce.

Raducanu is being forced to battle to come through this opening service game. A hold could be huge for her belief. We go into a seventh duece after Raducanu hits a backhand wide.

Raducanu backhand into the net and Swiatek gets a third break point. Too good from Swiatek. Rally of the match so far. Both women going toe-to-toe but Swiatek gets the break with a forehand down the line winner. Raducanu will rue not taking her chances there.

Swiatek breaks.

First set: Emma Raducanu* 1-0 Iga Swiatek (*denotes next server)

Interesting start to the match as Swiatek is handed a time violation by the umpire for taking too long to change her shoes. I haven’t seen that happen before.

Ominious start by Swiatek as she races to 40-0 but Raducanu gets her first point of the match after an excellent forehand down the line is too hot for Swiatek.

Back-to-back winners from Swiatek pulls it back to deuce. Break point Raducanu after an excellent forehand return is too much for Swiatek again.

Stunning start by Raducanu is complete as she wrong-foots Swiatek with a backhand down the line and the ball flies away for a winner.

Superb recovery from 40-0 down.

Raducanu breaks.

𝐃𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐓 for Raducanu! 😮‍💨



The Brit breaks the world number one in the very first game of the match! 💪 pic.twitter.com/HkIFXg6HUa — Sky Sports Tennis (@SkySportsTennis) April 19, 2024

Here we go!

The players are on court and going through their warm-up routine. Raducanu won the toss and opted to receive serve first.

SAP win probability has Swiatek at 85 per cent. Can Raducanu achieve what would be a major upset?

How Raducanu was at the heart of Britain turning around BJK Cup hopes

By Simon Briggs

There was a real sense, as the British overturned the odds in Le Portel, that their togetherness had begotten their success rather than the other way around.

Raducanu, who has sometimes given the impression of aloofness, was at the heart of it all. After her first-round win over Caroline Garcia, she credited Fran Jones for handing out courtside guidance and encouraging her to step in on her second-serve returns.

Then, having brought the tie back to level pegging on the first evening, Raducanu sent a message to her downcast team-mate Katie Boulter. It had been a dismal day for Boulter, who won the first two games against Diane Parry and then lost the next 12 to go down by a 6-2, 6-0 scoreline. But she appreciated the encouragement, and would later say that Raducanu’s words had inspired her to her 7-5, 6-0 win over Clara Burel on Saturday afternoon.

As Raducanu explained after the tie, “I basically just told her: ‘Head up, tomorrow’s a new day, we’re 1-1, we’re not 2-0 down, it’s a fresh start. There’s no difference from starting how we started Friday. It’s all to play for today.’ And then I also said: ‘Look, if anyone’s going to bring it home, it’s going to be us today.’ I know Katie loves playing Fed Cup [the old name for this event, before its 2020 rebrand]. And yeah, it was a huge, huge help having her win that first tie.”

Read more here.

Can Raducanu finally win a set against a top-10 opponent?

That is the task for the Briton today. In her six meetings with top-ten players, Raducanu is yet to win a set and two of those matches have come against Swiatek.

How Raducanu reached the last eight

Emma Raducanu continues her run at the Stuttgart Open 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/2DMvohrzX0 — Sky Sports Tennis (@SkySportsTennis) April 18, 2024

Raducanu to face the best in the world

Hello and welcome to live coverage of a huge match for Emma Raducanu.

The Briton is in quarter-final action at the Stuttgart Open where she will play world number one Iga Swiatek. Raducanu comes into the match playing some of the best tennis since winning the US Open in 2021.

She won both her ties in the Billie Jean King Cup last weekend and come through two matches this week in Germany, beating Angelique Kerber and Linda Noskova.

But she faces a daunting task today in the shape of Swiatek, who is a two-time winner of the French Open. The two players met two years ago at the same stage in Stuttgart and Raducanu says she will come into it with no fear.

She said: “We played here two years ago in the quarters, I have come a long way in two years, and she has achieved a lot, I have nothing to lose, I can swing and enjoy it.

“Hopefully recover in time. I’m good.”

Raducanu has struggled for form and confidence up until the past week after an injury-hit 2023 but she insists she never doubted the good times would return.

“I am not too surprised because I have been working really hard on the training court and I knew it was just a matter of time,” she said.

“This isn’t my best I still have a long way to go. I am just really happy the rewards are starting to come on the match court.

“You know how it is when you are training day in, day out you feel like the results aren’t going your way. It is never that far away, that is something I am learning.

“Going through everything I have been through gives you a different appreciation, there is nothing like playing in front of fans and playing good tennis.”

