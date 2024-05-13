Emery 'one of best in the business' - Klopp

[PA Media]

Jurgen Klopp's penultimate match as Liverpool manager is against Aston Villa at Villa Park, a ground where his team has had contrasting fortunes in recent seasons.

The Reds scored two late goals to seal a memorable win there during their 2019-2020 title-winning season, although they were thrashed 7-2 at the same venue 11 months later.

Manchester City's victory at Fulham on Saturday ended Liverpool's slim hopes of winning the Premier League this season, but Klopp has said there is still plenty for his team to play for against a Villa side that will qualify for next season's Champions League if they win.

"We have the chance to go above 80 points again and for that we need to win one of the two games at least," said the German.

"Aston Villa is the next chance. It's the last home game of the season for Aston Villa - they want to have a good last home game because they have played an incredible season. This year Europa Conference League, next year Champions League - Unai [Emery] is doing an incredible job there and is one of the best we have in the business. Wherever he [has been], he had success.

"We all know how important it is for a club to qualify for the Champions League and how difficult it is to do that."