Emery on Martinez fitness, 'biggest challenge' and being 'proud'

Unai Emery has been speaking to the media before Aston Villa travel to Olympiakos in the second leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final on Thursday (20:00 BST).

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Emery said Villa have "some players close to coming back" but that he will wait until tomorrow to decide who is available to play.

He said he did not want to reveal whether goalkeeper Emi Martinez will be ready to start and will speak with the doctor and player tomorrow to make the decision.

If second choice goalkeeper Robin Olsen has to play, Emery said he has "all our respect", adding: "As a person he is very respectful. As a professional, he is an amazing character with us. It is hard to compete with the best goalkeeper in the world, but always he is ready, always he is positive and respectful with his situation."

On whether he can use his previous experiences of coming from two goals down in European games: "Experience can always help you, being successful or not successful. We have to create and build a new way and we lost the first leg. Tomorrow will be difficult to come back but we must play thinking and understanding that after the first 90 minutes the game plan didn't work well and I'm expecting we will do better."

On the importance of keeping their emotions in check: "Before the match, we are trying to analyse and respect the opponent and get our objective to not make mistakes. We made more than normal in the first leg... [It is] difficult for players to keep [their] emotions. They were excited and it changed in a minute. It is an important experience we have had and tomorrow we have to keep the balance."