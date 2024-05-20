Elmira River Sharks to become Hudson Valley Venom

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira River Sharks are moving to Poughkeepsie under a new name after an announcement on Monday by the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).

The announcement dropped on Monday, May 20, announcing that Pat Manning has bought the Elmira River Sharks and will rebrand them as the Hudson Valley Venom and continue to play in the FPHL.

The announcement states that Manning owned a team known as the Hudson Valley Vipers, before acquiring the River Sharks and changing them to the Venom. Manning said in the release that they are excited to continue playing in the FPHL.

Elmira Aviators to debut next season at First Arena

“We are thrilled to be playing among the elite as the Hudson Valley Venom in the FPHL,” Manning said, “This acquisition allows us to strengthen our commitment to providing high-quality, affordable, family entertainment and development opportunities within our community,” he said.

Monday’s announcement comes after the Elmira River Sharks posted to its website on Thursday that the team would be going to a new location under a new name.

The FPHL lasted one season in Elmira before the Elmira Industrial Development Agency announced that a new team, The Elmira Aviators, would be coming to First Arena, bringing the North American Hockey League, NAHL, along with it.

The Venom is set to play at the McCann Ice Arena in Poughkeepsie, NY, with season tickets available for sale on Tuesday, May 21.

