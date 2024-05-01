Elmira Pioneers bulk up roster, local talent on board

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Summer collegiate baseball is almost back in Elmira.

The Elmira Pioneers open up the 2024 season on Friday, May 31 vs. Batavia at Historic Dunn Field. Fireworks will follow after the game celebrating the start of the year and the 2023 Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (PGCBL) West Division Champions.

Wednesday, the franchise announced the addition of eight more players to the 2024 roster. That list includes Elmira High School pitching standout Bryce Mashanic and Corning High School grad Nolan Terwilliger at pitcher. Below, a full release courtesy of the Elmira Pioneers on the signings.

For tickets and more information on the Elmira Pioneers season find the team on Facebook or call the Dunn Field box office at (607) 734-2690.

Elmira Pioneers Full Release on signings

Anthony Pass is a 6’3, 216-pound Sophomore Right-Handed Pitcher at Washington & Jefferson College. This season he has a 2.91 earned run average in 52.2 innings pitched. He has 50 strikeouts and 17 walks. In the month of March he won the President’s Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week award.

Bryce Mashanic is a 5’10, 160-pound Freshman Right-Handed Pitcher at SUNY Niagara. Mashanic showcases some of Elmira’s home-grown talent. He played for Elmira High School and was a star this past season. In a game against Ithaca earlier this year he threw the first no-hitter in Elmira High School history.

Coy Schwanger is a 5’7, 180-pound Freshman Catcher from Penn State Harrisburg. In 48 at-bats this year he has 18 hits for a .375 batting average. He has scored 18 runs and 11 runs batted in, along with stealing three bases. Behind the dish he caught 27 games and only committed one error.

Darryn Callahan is a 6’1, 205-pound Sophomore Infielder from Slippery Rock University. He has a .256 batting average this season with 9 runs scored and three runs batted in. Callahan is very familiar with the Twin Tiers Region playing for Wellsboro High School. As a senior at Wellsboro High (Pa.) he hit .419 with 32 runs and 27 runs batted in.

Eddie Kaufman is a 6’2, 188-pound Freshman Outfielder from Roanoke College. In 24 at-bats for the Maroons he has three hits, three runs batted in, and a run scored. As a senior at Mid Valley High (Pa.) he hit .361 with 21 runs batted in and 18 runs scored.

Garrett Rochon is a 6’1, 210-pound Freshman Right-Handed Pitcher at the University of Ottawa. Rochon is from Ottawa and played high school baseball at Osgoode Township (On.).

Mike Geissler is a 6’2, 185-pound Freshman Right-Handed Pitcher at Northern Essex Community College. He has pitched 19 innings this season and he has a 7.58 earned run average. He has walked 25 batters while striking out 22.

Nolan Terwilliger is a 6’1, 150-pound Freshman Right-Handed Pitcher at Niagara County Community College. Terwilliger played high school baseball for Corning Painted Post and will add some more local flash to the Pioneers this summer.

