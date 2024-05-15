Elmira College hockey returning to UCHC in 2025-26

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College men’s and women’s hockey will be returning to their former conference.

Starting in 2025-26, Elmira College hockey will again play in the United Collegiate Hockey Conference (UCHC). The move comes after both the men’s and women’s programs played in the New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) since the 2021-22 season.

Elmira College will compete in its final season in the NEHC next season before going back to the UCHC. The move is being made in an effort to position Elmira better in terms of proximity for both hockey programs.

“We are excited to return to a familiar home for our hockey programs ahead of the 2025-26 season,” Elmira College Athletic Director Rhonda Faunce said in a release by the school. “The UCHC Championship trophy is named after Pat Thompson, former Vice President of Athletics at Elmira, and we were fortunate to be able to capture five league championships in the league between our two programs in just four seasons (2017-21). Returning to a league that we are familiar with and is more regionally located will provide a positive experience for our student-athletes and fan base.”

Founded in 2016, with play beginning in 2017, Elmira was a charter member of the conference. The Soaring Eagle men’s team won a UCHC Championship in 2020-21. The Elmira women’s program won four consecutive UCHC crowns from 2017-2021.

Last year, both the Elmira College men’s and women’s programs made their respective NCAA D-III Tournaments. The Elmira women (23-8-1) won the NEHC Championship by beating Maine 2-0 before falling in the NCAA D-III Championship to Wisconsin-River Falls 4-1 in March.

Elmira men’s hockey (20-8-1) lost to Trinity College in the NCAA D-III Quarterfinals 2-0 after earning an at-large bid. The UCHC has automatic bids for both men’s and women’s hockey in the NCAA Tournament.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.