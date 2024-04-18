Eliot Wolf: We're open to everything, don't have to take a QB at No. 3

The Patriots have been seen as a landing spot for one of the draft's top quarterbacks for months and we're a week away from finding out what they will do with the third overall pick.

De facto General Manager Eliot Wolf is doing his best to keep suspense about the team's decision alive. Wolf said at a Thursday press conference that he thinks the team's roster is equipped to start a rookie quarterback if the team does acquire one at the top of the first round and that there will be a quarterback worthy of the pick on the board, but said "no" when asked if he feels the Patriots have to come out of the night with a quarterback.

"We’re open to anything. Moving up, moving down. We’re open for business in the first round and every round," Wolf said.

Wolf said there have been trade conversations with other teams, but that no one has made an overwhelming offer for the No. 3 pick at this point. That could change in the coming days or even with the team on the clock next Thursday, so it will be a while before we know what direction the Patriots will go in one of their first big decisions of the post-Bill Belichick era.