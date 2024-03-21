‘Electric' Kuminga played best game Kerr has seen from him vs. Grizz originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Jonathan Kuminga continues to develop into the NBA star the Warriors knew he could be.

In fact, coach Steve Kerr believes the 21-year-old's showing in Golden State's 137-116 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at Chase Center was the best game of Kuminga's career.

"It gives us a different dimension, just those easy baskets," Kerr said of Kuminga's high-flying dunks against Memphis, which complemented his 26 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals on the night. "But it's the force he played with tonight. I thought it was maybe the best game I've ever seen him play at both ends.

"He was playing with intensity defensively, he got deflections, he was guarding the ball. But the way he played downhill -- sprinting the floor. He is so fast. He's electric, and he's really learning to use it more often and in key times. I thought tonight he was just brilliant ... It seems to me like the game is really making more sense to him now and slowing down a little bit, and it was really fun to watch Jonathan tonight."

Kuminga was a man on a mission Wednesday, emphatically finding his way to the rim on multiple occasions to produce several highlight dunks. And, as Kerr pointed out, his athleticism, speed and defensive chops were on full display.

It has been quite the turnaround for Kuminga after a midseason chat with Kerr about his Warriors role. Since the young forward raised concerns about his playing time, he has delivered and more than earned a place in Kerr's starting rotation as one of Golden State's most efficient scorers behind Steph Curry.

Kuminga's 26 points against Memphis marked his eighth game in double figures and the 46th time in the past 48 games that he has put up 10 or more points. And as the Warriors set their sights on another NBA playoff run, they have to feel good about Kuminga helping lead the charge.

