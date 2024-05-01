El Paso ISD ‘Unidos Games’ returns this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The 6th annual Unidos Games will be returning this May for a two-day event, according to the El Paso Independent School District.

El Paso ISD says the games have been rescheduled for Wednesday, May 1 and Thursday, May 2 after bad weather forced the cancelation of the inital event last month.

The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Burges High School athletic field. More than 300 student athletes from dozens of El Paso ISD elementary schools will take part in the event on Wednesday and approximately 300 more students will compete on Thursday.

“The Unidos Games gives El Paso ISD students a chance to showcase their talents and athletic abilities in front of parents, teachers and community members,” El Paso ISD said.

“The Unidos Games first started in March 2018 with about 350 students. The event has helped to give student-athletes a chance to celebrate their abilities in biking, walking and running competitions,” El Paso ISD said.

