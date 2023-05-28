El Ellis spurns NBA Draft, will attend Arkansas instead

The Arkansas basketball roster is slowly coming into official shape.

Guard El Ellis, who committed to the Razorbacks out of the transfer portal from Louisville last month, withdrew his name from NBA Draft consideration and decided he will attend school in Fayetteville and play for Arkansas in the 2023-24 season.

He joins former Houston wing Tramon Mark in making that decision over the last week. Arkansas is still waiting on official decisions from wing Jordan Walsh and guard Devo Davis. Walsh is expected to keep his name in the NBA Draft, while things are less clear with Davis.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Ellis scored 17.7 points a game last year for the Cardinals while also dishing out 4.4 assists. Louisville won just four games last year, but Ellis’ numbers weren’t hollow. He was rated a four-star pick-up when he hit the transfer portal.

More Arkansas basketball!

Arkansas basketball assistant Gus Argenal leaves for head coaching job

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire