Ejiro Evero speaks about his return to the Panthers

Even though he didn’t land head-coaching gig for the second straight offseason, Ejiro Evero still found himself in a very desirable position.

The Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator spoke with reporters for the first time since being retained as the Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator. After issuing his opening statement to start off his presser on Thursday afternoon, Evero was asked what went into the process of his return.

“Obviously, there’s a lot that goes on that time of year,” he replied. “I’m very grateful and thankful for the opportunities I got interviewing for these head-coaching jobs and I don’t take those lightly and I know those things are a blessing.”

Evero ended up with multiple interviews for the vacancies in Atlanta and Seattle. He also drew interest from the Jacksonville Jaguars for their defensive coordinator job, a prospect that was reportedly shot down by Carolina.

He continued.

“Comin’ back here—I’m very fortunate that Dave [Canales] and Dan [Morgan] and Mr. Tepper gave me this opportunity to come back here,” Evero added. “Again. like, these positions are so highly coveted, and it’s an honor to be an NFL defensive coordinator—especially here, in this community. My family loves living here. We’re really finally settled in and enjoyin’ it. The organization has been fantastic. The players here—I really, really, really love the players that we have here and just workin’ with them on a daily basis. So from that standpoint, that decision was very easy.”

Although Evero did a relatively fine job for the organization in 2023, as he turned a decimated defense into the league’s fourth-stingiest unit, his return was no sure thing. The team could’ve opted to completely overhaul their staff in their transition to head coach Dave Canales.

Alas, Evero and his entire branch of assistants were always a part of Canales’ plan in Carolina—and both sides feel lucky to have one another for 2024.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire