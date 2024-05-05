Eimantas Stanionis defeats Gabriel Maestre by a one-sided decision

Two years away from the sport hasn’t hurt Eimantas Stanionis.

The 147-pound contender, who had three fights with Vergil Ortiz fall out since he last fought, defeated Gabriel Maestre by a one-sided unanimous decision in a 12-round fight on the Canelo Alvarez-Jaime Munguia card Saturday in Las Vegas.

The official scores were 119-109, 118-110 and 117-111.

Stanionis (15-0, 9 KOs) used intelligent pressure, a punishing, busy jab and hard, accurate power shots to get the better of his amateur rival in a brutal give-and-take fight.

The Lithuanian star and Maestre (6-1-1, 5 KOs) threw about the same number of punches. However, the winner clearly landed the cleaner shots to both the head and body.

Stanionis last fought in April 2022, when he defeated Radzhab Butaev by a split decision in a tougher fight.

