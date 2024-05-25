Edwin Diaz blows save, Mets fall to Giants in extras, 7-2

The Mets dropped their fifth straight game on Saturday, blowing a 2-1 lead in the ninth and falling to the Giants, 7-2, in 10 innings.

Here are the takeaways...

-Edwin Diaz returned to the closer role on Saturday but blew his third consecutive save opportunity. The right-hander, who threw 14 pitches Friday night in the seventh inning, allowed a leadoff single to Wilmer Flores, who was pinch-run for by Ryan McKenna. With one out, McKenna stole second base and then scored to tie the game at 2-2 when pinch-hitter Lamonte Wade Jr. ripped a ball down the right field line. Wade was thrown out at second by Starling Marte.

Diaz got out of the inning after Brett Baty made a diving stop on a hard-hit ball at third to throw out catcher Curt Casali.

-The Giants blew the game open in the 10th inning. Brett Wisely drove in the extra-inning runner on second with a leadoff single off Sean Reid-Foley, who loaded the bases and allowed another run to score on a walk to make it 4-2. Reid-Foley was replaced by Josh Walker, who allowed a bases-loaded triple to Mike Yastrzemski to make it 7-2.

-Luis Severino turned in quite an impressive performance Saturday afternoon, tossing seven innings, including 5.1 of no-hit ball, allowing just two hits, one run and striking out six.

The first hit Severino allowed was a single to Wisely, the No. 9 hitter, who roped a line drive just over the reach of Baty at third. He walked the next batter and after getting Thairo Estrada to ground into a force-out, Patrick Bailey tied the game with an RBI single to left field. Severino came back to strike out Matt Chapman to get out of the inning.

The Mets right-hander looked sharp out of the gate, striking out the first two batters he faced, but remained economical as he took advantage of an aggressive Giants lineup that was swinging early in the count and getting easy outs. He was perfect through four innings before allowing a leadoff walk to Chapman in the fifth.

He appeared to be in trouble again in the seventh, issuing a two-out walk to Heliot Ramos, but Carlos Mendoza let Severino stay in to face one more batter, getting Casali to pop up to third base.

-Baty, whom Mendoza started over Mark Vientos as the two compete for the third base job, provided temporary heroics by blasting a go-ahead solo home run into the second deck in right field off Sean Hjelle to give the Mets a 2-1 lead in the seventh inning.

-Marte put the Mets on the board early by crushing a breaking ball over the left field fence off Jordan Hicks to put the Mets up 1-0 in the second inning.

Highlights

MVP of the Game: Brett Wisely

The Giants' No. 9 hitter went 3-for-4, breaking up Severino's no-hit bid in the sixth inning and delivering the go-ahead RBI in the 10th inning en route to a tktk Giants victory.

What's Next

The Mets conclude their three-game series against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field at 1:40 p.m. on PIX 11. Sean Manaea takes the mound for the Mets while Logan Webb gets the start for the Giants.