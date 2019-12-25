ESPN reporter Edward Aschoff dies of pneumonia on 34th birthday

Edward Aschoff was 34. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff died Tuesday after an extended battle with pneumonia, the company announced on Twitter. It was his 34th birthday.

Lake City Reporter’s Zach Abolverdi, who called Aschoff a friend and mentor, initially broke the news.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Devastated to hear my friend @AschoffESPN has passed away after a battle with pneumonia.



Ed was a big reason I decided to pursue journalism. He took me under his wing at the Sun and I’m forever grateful.



Incredible reporter and an even better person. You will be missed! pic.twitter.com/OIVvAYM5Kl — Zach Abolverdi (@ZachAbolverdi) December 25, 2019

According to ESPN, Aschoff began working for the company in 2011 as an SEC reporter based in Atlanta and moved to Los Angeles in 2017 to take on a national role that included television work. The Oxford, Miss. native graduated from the University of Florida in 2008 and worked as a recruiting reporter for The Gainesville Sun before joining ESPN.

Aschoff had posted earlier in the month that he contracted the pneumonia while working the Ohio State-Michigan game at the end of the college football regular season. He also tweeted that he had a virus for two weeks prior, which later turned into multifocal pneumonia.

Story continues

The news of Aschoff’s death led to a torrent of tributes from the college football and ESPN community, as well as condolences to his family and fiancee, Katy. They were reportedly scheduled to marry in New Orleans in April.

Our friend Ed Aschoff, lovingly remembered by so many on this heartbreaking day, was a ray of light. He smiled with his entire being, loved his fiancée and family, and brought joy to the job. I hope you knew him, too. — Rob King (@ESPN_RobKing) December 25, 2019

Clay Helton opened the press conference today with some words about Ed Aschoff: “Very, very sad. Very surprising. Wish nothing but the best his family. Our condolences go out. He was nothing but first class to this organization and always to me. Ed, you’ll be missed.” — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) December 25, 2019

Devastated about Ed Aschoff’s passing. One of the kindest, warm-hearted people I’ve ever met. And, if you were lucky enough to have gotten to know him, there’s no question you feel that way too.. God, he will be missed. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 25, 2019

This is absolutely devastating news. Praying for Ed’s family. I can’t believe this. https://t.co/Cr3q9v1igE — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 25, 2019

Ed was one of the brightest young talents at ESPN, but more importantly, he was just an awesome guy to be around. Never saw him without a smile, never talked to him without leaving in a better mood. So sad and tragic. Thoughts and prayers are with his family. https://t.co/BiZ5JB2e6o — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) December 25, 2019

Shook by this news today. 💔 We were just texting a few weeks ago. You were one of the nicest people I met at ESPN. Always loved our talks. Your future was so bright. You were a star in the making. Gonna miss you brother. Rest in paradise @AschoffESPN ♥️ pic.twitter.com/LRUUnUiYaf — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) December 25, 2019

This was the morning after the Kick Six. I remember this moment like it was yesterday. Ed Aschoff was one of the best guys on the planet. He will be missed by so many people. RIP. https://t.co/5MYroHcwjD — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) December 25, 2019

Ed was pure sunshine and I don’t know anyone who loved his people harder. I’m devastated. https://t.co/w3jkIjbwbF — BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) December 25, 2019

Edward Aschoff was one of my closest friends. He was was one the most genuine, enthusiastic, personable people I’ve ever and he made the world a better place.



Today is unspeakably sad and I’m devastated for Katy and his family. — Kyle Bonagura (@BonaguraESPN) December 25, 2019

This is devastating. Ed was such a bright light in everything he did. ❤️🙏🏻 to his family. https://t.co/g2kUBS6uQB — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) December 25, 2019

Destroyed to learn of Ed Aschoff’s passing. I loved his joyful spirit, his stubborn opinions and his affection for VERY random teams.



Will never forget him wearing a Gordon Bombay sweater to a Preds-Ducks game in 2017.



This is awful. The world was a better place with Ed in it. pic.twitter.com/U2oZZFFnv5 — Travis Haney (@travhaney) December 25, 2019

Devastating news. Ed was a bright light in our corner of the world: Smart, talented and gracious. Condolences to his family and friends. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 25, 2019

More from Yahoo Sports: