Ed DeRosa makes his pick for the 2024 Kentucky Derby at Better Derby Betting event
Charlie Woods shot a 9-over 81 in the first stage of U.S. Open qualifying on Thursday in Florida.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap the NBA playoff games from Wednesday night and preview Thursday night’s action.
The conviction was the second for Cardell Hayes in the 2016 shooting death of Smith. The first was overturned after a Supreme Court decision rendered it unconstitutional.
Green won two Super Bowls with the franchise and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008.
Red Bull and Max Verstappen have dominated Formula 1 since new car rules were implemented in 2022.
Our NBA writers weigh in on the first week of the playoffs and look ahead to what they're watching as the series shift to crucial Game 3s.
Dalton Del Don examines stats that are likely warping our perception of some slumping fantasy baseball performers.
Carson Beck is entrenched as the Bulldogs' starter after a breakout 2023 season.
The state of Florida is now involved in Florida State's dispute against the ACC.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon reveals his final thoughts on the eve of the 2024 NFL Draft, including what the Vikings will do at the most important position.
The decision ends one of the more pressing issues for the CFP Management Committee this week in Dallas.
Hendrickson is coming off a career-high 17.5-sack season.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pat Forde react to the news of Reggie Bush getting his Heisman trophy back, Dylan Edwards hitting the portal, and their favorite NFL Draft memories.
With the 2024 NFL Draft nearly here, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon plays matchmaker for the top prospects at each position.
Bill Belichick will be willingly talking into a camera during numerous episodes of "Manningcast" this season.
It's not just that the Angels star is once again healthy and demolishing baseballs. He's also stealing more in 2024 than he has in years.
Amateurism is dead. Even the self-important Heisman Trust knows it after Reggie Bush's reinstatement. Now it's the NCAA's turn to take a symbolic step.
The 24-year-old Brown was a first-team All-Pro for the Lions in 2023.
The PGA Tour is distributing equity to its players, past and present, who have helped build the Tour and remained in its ranks.
Matt Harmon & Marcas Grant select their favorite dream-scenario landing spots for the biggest fantasy prospects ahead of the 2024 NFL draft.